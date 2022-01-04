Schools reopen!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De news yesterday was dat schools reopen. But it ain’t open fuh all dem grades.

De reopening tek place at a time when de pandemic numbers surging in Guyana.

But de guvament can’t help it. De online learning nah kick off because de children nah accustomed to it and nuff ah dem teachers nah know how fuh teach online classes; nuff ah dem ain’t too good at multimedia learning. But dem trying fuh de children sake.

Learning loss high and de guvament could not afford to keep dem children home longer. Is a big risk we tekking but wat other choice deh. De longer yuh keep dem picknee home, de greater gan be de learning loss and dem children nah gan be able to go on to higher levels.

Some ah dem parents relieve but some also worry. Because when dem teacher out ah sight dem children could tek off dem mask. Dem boys does see dem pun de road and nuff ah dem does be walking with dem friends without masks. So we gat to careful especially with de Omicron virus expected sometime or de other.

In Uncle Sam country, nuff children getting knack down with de virus. Nuff ah dem getting hospitalised. So we gat to be careful.

Schools suppose to teach discipline and perhaps dem teacher can use some ah dem time each day fuh explain to dem children why dem must sanitise regularly, practice social distancing and, for those eligible tek dem vaccine.

Talk half and keep yuh fingers crossed.