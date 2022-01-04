Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De news yesterday was dat schools reopen. But it ain’t open fuh all dem grades.
De reopening tek place at a time when de pandemic numbers surging in Guyana.
But de guvament can’t help it. De online learning nah kick off because de children nah accustomed to it and nuff ah dem teachers nah know how fuh teach online classes; nuff ah dem ain’t too good at multimedia learning. But dem trying fuh de children sake.
Learning loss high and de guvament could not afford to keep dem children home longer. Is a big risk we tekking but wat other choice deh. De longer yuh keep dem picknee home, de greater gan be de learning loss and dem children nah gan be able to go on to higher levels.
Some ah dem parents relieve but some also worry. Because when dem teacher out ah sight dem children could tek off dem mask. Dem boys does see dem pun de road and nuff ah dem does be walking with dem friends without masks. So we gat to careful especially with de Omicron virus expected sometime or de other.
In Uncle Sam country, nuff children getting knack down with de virus. Nuff ah dem getting hospitalised. So we gat to be careful.
Schools suppose to teach discipline and perhaps dem teacher can use some ah dem time each day fuh explain to dem children why dem must sanitise regularly, practice social distancing and, for those eligible tek dem vaccine.
Talk half and keep yuh fingers crossed.
Jan 04, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – As I wrote in my December 22, 2021 column, readers do not like to digest a series of article on a particular... more
Kaieteur News – She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]