Rape accused remanded for trying to kill arresting officer

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old labourer, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to kill a member of a Community Policing Group (CPG), who was at the time attempting to arrest him on a statutory rape allegation.

The defendant, Jamal Reagon Forde, called ‘Sugar’ of Lot 969 Phase 1, ‘B’ Wisroc, Wismar Linden, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to him by the Magistrate. The defendant was charged with the offence of, Attempt to Commit Murder, Contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

Magistrate Fortune remanded him to prison and the matter was adjourned to January 31, 2022.

According to the police, after the rape allegation was made against the defendant, a member of the CPG attempted to arrest him but was almost killed during the process.

It was stated that the defendant was later arrested on December 31, 2021, for Rape of a Child Under 16 Years of Age, and Attempt to Commit Murder. He has since been charged for the latter offence, while the police are still seeking legal advice for the other offence.