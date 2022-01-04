Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rape accused remanded for trying to kill arresting officer

Jan 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old labourer, was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to kill a member of a Community Policing Group (CPG), who was at the time attempting to arrest him on a statutory rape allegation.

Jamal Reagon Forde, called ‘Sugar’.

The defendant, Jamal Reagon Forde, called ‘Sugar’ of Lot 969 Phase 1, ‘B’ Wisroc, Wismar Linden, appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to him by the Magistrate. The defendant was charged with the offence of, Attempt to Commit Murder, Contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.
Magistrate Fortune remanded him to prison and the matter was adjourned to January 31, 2022.
According to the police, after the rape allegation was made against the defendant, a member of the CPG attempted to arrest him but was almost killed during the process.
It was stated that the defendant was later arrested on December 31, 2021, for Rape of a Child Under 16 Years of Age, and Attempt to Commit Murder. He has since been charged for the latter offence, while the police are still seeking legal advice for the other offence.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best...

Jan 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
Read More
National Sports Academy

National Sports Academy

Jan 04, 2022

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig Godfrey Bess is President

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig...

Jan 04, 2022

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF – GNWFA Women’s Super 16 champs

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF...

Jan 04, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Jan 04, 2022

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to...

Jan 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • MY FIRST INSTALLMENT!

    Kaieteur News – She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]