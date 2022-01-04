Private Auditors to scrutinise CJIA, GUYOIL, GEA’s books

Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Auditor General’s Office of Guyana is looking for Chartered Accountants to be recommended for engagements by that Office, “to examine and audit the accounts of public corporations and other bodies.”
The Office, in inviting the private chartered accountant firms, cited auditing the accounts for last year and the current year, for seven named government bodies. They include the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL), the Linden Electricity Company Incorporated (LECI), the National Communications Network Incorporated (NCN), the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST). The books for GUYOIL have been isolated to the current year while others are slated for audits for last year.
The request being made by the Auditor General’s office is provided for under Part IV, Sections 18 through 23 of the Audit Act of 2004 and allows the Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, to “invite applications from Chartered Accountants in public practice to examine and audit, on his behalf the accounts of Public Corporations and other bodies, in which controlling interests vests with the State.”
According to the advertisement inviting Chartered Accountants, it was pointed out that successful candidates would have to follow the auditing standards provided for use by the Audit Office of Guyana.
It was noted that, “the auditing standards currently in use by the Audit Office of Guyana are those used by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions and the International Federation of Accountants.
According to the Audit Office, in the event “the strength of the Firm with respect to its’ Senior Managers and partners be reduced, or should any firm operating under a partnership be dissolved, the award of the contract would be revisited by the Auditor General to re-evaluate the firm’s ability to continue executing the audit.”
