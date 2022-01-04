Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Private Auditors to scrutinise CJIA, GUYOIL, GEA’s books

Jan 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Auditor General’s Office of Guyana is looking for Chartered Accountants to be recommended for engagements by that Office, “to examine and audit the accounts of public corporations and other bodies.”

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma

The Office, in inviting the private chartered accountant firms, cited auditing the accounts for last year and the current year, for seven named government bodies. They include the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL), the Linden Electricity Company Incorporated (LECI), the National Communications Network Incorporated (NCN), the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI) and the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST). The books for GUYOIL have been isolated to the current year while others are slated for audits for last year.
The request being made by the Auditor General’s office is provided for under Part IV, Sections 18 through 23 of the Audit Act of 2004 and allows the Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, to “invite applications from Chartered Accountants in public practice to examine and audit, on his behalf the accounts of Public Corporations and other bodies, in which controlling interests vests with the State.”
According to the advertisement inviting Chartered Accountants, it was pointed out that successful candidates would have to follow the auditing standards provided for use by the Audit Office of Guyana.
It was noted that, “the auditing standards currently in use by the Audit Office of Guyana are those used by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions and the International Federation of Accountants.
According to the Audit Office, in the event “the strength of the Firm with respect to its’ Senior Managers and partners be reduced, or should any firm operating under a partnership be dissolved, the award of the contract would be revisited by the Auditor General to re-evaluate the firm’s ability to continue executing the audit.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best...

Jan 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
Read More
National Sports Academy

National Sports Academy

Jan 04, 2022

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig Godfrey Bess is President

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig...

Jan 04, 2022

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF – GNWFA Women’s Super 16 champs

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF...

Jan 04, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Jan 04, 2022

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to...

Jan 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • MY FIRST INSTALLMENT!

    Kaieteur News – She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]