Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF – GNWFA Women’s Super 16 champs

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Dennecia Prince netted a hat-trick as the Guyana Police Force FC were crowned champions of the Guyana Football Federation- GNWFA Women’s Super 16 tournament

following a hard fought 4-2 win over GT Panthers on Sunday night at Leonora.The game had all the ingredients of a final, living up to its expectations, providing much excitement with explosive movements, flair and creativity by both teams despite some showers.

GT Panthers took the lead in the 6th minute when Annalisa Vincent slotted home from inside the area following a build-up.

Police could have drawn level one minute later, but a smart piece of goalkeeping from Alba Marques denied Prince from within the area. However, Prince found the equaliser in the 15th minute with a brilliant effort, after gaining possession she eluded two defenders before firing home.

Prince was on target once again four minutes later with a powerful shot from outside the box as Police stretched their advantage.

GT Panthers drew level in fine fashion two minutes later with a brilliant goal from Feona Benjamin. Following a cross from the left side of the box, Benjamin won possession within the area, and with her back against the goal, she neatly turned and sent her powerful shot into the roof of the net.

Police managed to create a few chances but were denied by some stern defending along with a few brilliant saves from Marques as the teams went to the break at 2-2.

Police scored early in the second half to take a 3-2 lead as Prince got her hat-trick in the 47th minute.

Shontel Green of Police was denied by a smart piece of work from Marques from inside the box before Prince powerful shot from outside the area was tipped over the bar.

Another smart piece of goalkeeping denied Police once again as Marques advanced to keep out a shot with Police having the better of the second half.

Lakeisha Pearson of Police had a decent chance to score, but sent her shot wide from the left side of the box, while Prince wasted a decent opportunity shortly

after, firing wide of an empty net after eluding a defender and Marques. Prince had another powerful shot tipped over the bar as Marques continued to do well between the uprights. However, Tiandi Smith sealed the game for Police as she slotted home in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, Fruta Conquerors beat Guyana Defence Force 3-2 in the third place playoff.

Sandra Johnson put Fruta Conquerors ahead in the 18th minute before Akeelah Vancooten drew GDF level in the 26th minute.

Vancooten netted again in the 38th minute as GDF enjoyed a 2-1 lead at the break. Jalade Trim found the equaliser in the 63rd minute before she netted her second three minutes later.