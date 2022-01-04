Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

National Sports Academy

Jan 04, 2022

Badminton is third sports discipline launched, joins Squash & Volleyball

Kaieteur News – Badminton joined Squash and Volleyball as the third Sport discipline to start at the Nursery level from the National Sports Academy which was launched by the Ministry of

A group shot with Minister Ramson (with Jacket), players, GBA & NSC Officials at yesterday’s launching. (Sean Devers photo)

Culture, Youth and Sport the National Sports Academy during the National Sports Conference held at the National Cultural Centre last October.
The first ever Sports Academy in the Caribbean, is the brain Child of Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr and involves 12 Core Sports.

-Minister Charles Ramson Jnr looked competent in Badminton. (Sean Devers photo)

Interim GBA President Emily Ramdhani, who informed that the next tournament would be the Gumdac tournament in February (around mash), informed that the players would be training at the National Gymnasium and the Auditorium of the Queen’s College school.
Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle infored that Badminton is the third sports to start at the nursery level and added that this (yesterday’s event) was not a talk shop.
“We will be doing the hard work to develop sports in the Guyana from this level (Nursery) and we will be going to the end,” said Ninvalle.
Minister Ramson told the eager young Badminton players that the Sports Academy is like a school and informed that they will soon be playing every day.
Minister Ramson informed that the Government will pay coaches and hope to soon expand to other regions.

-Narayan Ramdhani and Priyanna Ramdhani are Guyana’s top Badminton players. (Sean Devers photo)

“The Ministry values the relationship with the Guyana Badminton Association. Everyone relies on each other since team work is important for the Ministry, the GBA and the players,” posited Ramson
Ayanna Watson, Vice-President of the GBA, Thanked the Minister and his team which included Ninvalle and Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Mohammed. (Sean Devers)

 

 

 

 

