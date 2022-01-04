Motorcyclists critical after separate accidents on New Year’s Day

Kaieteur News – Two motorcyclists are now critical having been severely injured following two separate vehicular accidents on Saturday—New Year’s Day.

According to reports, a motorcyclist, David Moore, who has since been hospitalised after he was struck by a car on the Two Miles Potaro Road, Bartica.

Detectives have since arrested Rodney Samuels, a 27-year-old man of Two and Half Miles Potaro Road, Bartica. The accident reportedly occurred sometime around 14:20 hours.

The critical 46-year-old Moore resides at Lot 163 Housing Scheme Bartica.

Police investigators say that Moore was proceeding east, along the northern side of Two Miles Potaro Road, when Samuels who was proceeding west along the southern side of the road at a fast rate of speed, was in the process of negotiating a right turn in the vicinity of Two Miles Primary School when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the front side of Moore’s motorcycle.

The collision caused the bike he was riding to flip onto the vehicle bonnet and then to the roadway where he received multiple injuries about his body.

Moore was picked up in a conscious condition and was subsequently rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital (BRH) where he was seen and examined by medical doctors on duty.

He was immediately admitted to the hospital’s Emergency Ward with lacerations to the head.

A notice of intended prosecution was served to Samuels, after he passed a breathalyzer test and it was returned with a .00 % negative alcohol reading. He remains in police custody and is assisting with the investigations.

Meanwhile, Enrique Monize, a 59-year-old a driver who resides at Lot 2 School Road, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and 19-year-old motorcyclist Rolston Kennedy of Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were also involved in a serious accident at the intersection of Brickdam and Avenue of the Republic on Saturday.

It is alleged that Monize was proceeding north along the western side of Avenue of the Republic, and as he approached the intersection of Brickdam and Avenue of the Republic—where traffic light signals are erected but not working—at the time, he stopped his vehicle to ensure the road was clear and safe and then he continued crossing the said intersection proceeding further north.

State investigators related that Monize noticed Kennedy, who was proceeding west along the southern side of Brickdam at a fast rate of speed without a helmet.

Investigators added that Monize also noticed two police ranks on motorcycles were on a high-spee

d chase for Kennedy and from all appearances, he assumed that the police were trying to apprehend Kennedy and upon seeing that he stopped in the centre of the intersection.

This publication understands that Kennedy continued in the same direction, riding at fast of speed and shortly after crashed into with the right front side of Monize’s vehicle.

As a result of the impact, both vehicle and motorcycle were damaged and Kennedy fell to the roadway, where he received injuries to his left foot and other parts of his body.

Kennedy was later picked up in a conscious condition by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty.

He too was subsequently hospitalised suffering from a broken left leg and broken left hand.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on Monize also revealed that no trace of alcohol was found to be in his system but he has been served with a notice of intended prosecution.