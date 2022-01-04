Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig Godfrey Bess is President

Kaieteur News – The Guyana NRA held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday December 30, 2021 at the Crown Mining Roof Garden located on Dennis Street, Campbellville. The meeting was called to order by the Honorary Secretary Ryan Sampson who announced that the President Brig Patrick West was unable to attend.

It should be noted that the meeting was held with a hybrid system with persons at the location being joined online via Zoom. This was a first at an AGM for the Association, as it also allowed members from the USA to attend.

Reports were given by Mr. Dylan Fields of the Fullbore Section, who highlighted the participation in the West Indies Fullbore Championship in Trinidad where Guyana placed second. Due to the pandemic there was inactivity in 2020 and only three months of activity in 2021, before receiving news in July from the Guyana Defence Force that the Timehri Rifle Ranges were being temporarily closed until further notice. It is presently still closed.

The Smallbore Secton’s Report was given by Mr. Gordon Richards who highlighted the training of new members in firearm safety and usage. There were also practice sessions at the TSU ranges under strict Covid19 protocols. The financial position was also shared with the members by the Honorary Secretary on behalf of the Treasurer. The Honorary Secretary then reported on the Associations administration. The monthly statutory meetings were held via Zoom over the period. The Covid19 Task Force had given permission to the Association to hold recreation shoots under strict COvid 19 protocol.

A meeting was held with the newly appointed Chief of Staff Brig Godfrey Bess, who had confirmed his and the Defence’s support to the Association. There has always been a great collaboration between the two entities over the years and he wanted this to continue. The Association had written to the Lands and Survey for a piece of land on which to build a club house and indoor range, we are still to receive a reply. Land was offered in Tushen to the Association back in 2011 but the funds to acquire it was not sufficient. The Association is still hopeful, after 154 years in existence, of having a place to call home as we continue to utilize the GOA’s premises. The Honorary Secretary then thanked the outgoing Executive Council for their service over the last four years. The Council was then dissolved.

The elections Returning Officer was Mr. Charles Corbin of the GOA. He stated the positions that were available for elections and ensured that a democratic process was followed. After completing the entire electoral process Mr. Charles Corbin announced the newly elected members of the General Council of the Association.

They are President – Brig Godfrey Bess, Vice Presidents Col Enoch Gaskin and Mahendra Persaud, Honorary Secretary – Ryan Sampson, Treasurer – Hemant Narine, Asst Sec Treasurer Lennox Braithwaite, Fullbore Captain – Dylan Fields, Fullbore Vice Captain – Leo Romalho, Smallbore Captain- Gordon Richards, Smallbore Vice Captain- Lindsay Baird, Ordinary Members to General Council – Dr. Johan DaSilva, Sherwin Felicien and Peter Persaud.

With the approval of the Association’s new Constitution at the meeting there is now a Finance Committee which comprises Dale Hing, Murtland Smith and Colvern Venture along with the Treasurer and Assistant Secretary Treasurer. Long serving Vice President Paul Slowe, Treasurer Lt Col Terrence Stuart and Smallbore Captain Dale Hing, all did not seek re-election.

The new President replaces retired Brig Patrick West whom the Association thanked for his great leadership especially leading up the hosting of the West Indies Championship which was hosted by Guyana.

The general membership had also voted to make three members as life members, namely Brig Patrick West, Paul Slowe and Ransford Goodluck. Both Mr. Slowe and Goodluck have given the Association over forty years of service both in sport administration and as active shooters. Both outgoing Captains Messrs. Mahendra Persaud and Dale Hing were also praised for their leadership and commitment over the year in attaining glory for Guyana at championships.