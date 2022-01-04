GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Pulsating Futsal Semis anticipated tonight at CASH

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Pulsating action is anticipated from 8:00PM tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall when the semi-finals of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) inaugural Futsal KO tournament kick off before what should be a sold out crowd.

Sparta Boss face-off with Leopold Street, while Bent Street and Gold is Money go head to head tonight and when the dust would have settled, two teams will be left to battle for Championship honours and the $1 million in Saturday night’s grand finale.

The runners-up will pocket $500,000 on Saturday night, while the third and fourth placed team will collect $250,000 and $100,000 respectively after the third placed game is completed.

Tonight all roads will lead the ‘Sports Hall’ where only fully vaccinated fans will pay $1,000 to see what promises to be two epic battles after two exhibition games are contested.

In tonight’s first semi-final Sparta Boss play Leopold Street in what should be very competitive encounter with Sparta Boss slightly favoured to advance to Saturday night’s final.

They will look to Stephen Alfred, who has five goals from two games including a helmet-trick against Berbice All Stars, to lead their charge. He will look for support from Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Sheldon Shepherd, Jeremy Garrett and Nicholas McArthur.

The burly Devon Charles has been outstanding between the uprights and conceded just two goals in his two matches.

Scoring goals usually provides victories but preventing them being scored against you is just as important and if Charles is at his best, he would be hard to beat, which makes Sparta Boss the more balanced of the two teams.

In the other semi-final, Gold is Money will bank on Randolph Wagner who netted in a helmet-trick against North East and will expect back-up from Jamal Pedro, Cecil Johnaton, Joel Yap and Marcus Wilson.

Bent Street will be spearheaded by the tournament’s leading goal scorer Jermaine Junor, who scored six goals in two games including five against Back Circle in a 7-4 victory.

He will want William Europe, Colin Nelson and Daniel Wilson to support him.

The Road the Semi-finals

In the round of 16, Led by a brace from Andrew Murray and a goal from Trayon Bobb, Gold is Money, showed that they were early favourites for the $1 million when they dominated Foot Steppers 3-1.

A star studded Sparta Boss destroyed California Square 5-1 with Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Sheldon Shepherd, Jeremy Garrett, Nicholas McArthur and Stephen Alfred scoring a goal each for their team.

Leopold Street spearheaded by braces from Daron Niles and Abumchi Opara and goals from Raphael Edwards and Daren Benjamin, hammered Alexander Village 6-1.

Bent Street beat Team Cruel, 4-1 with two goals by Colin Nelson and a goal each from Daniel Wilson and Jermaine Junor, leading them to the Quarter-finals.

In the quarter finals, a helmet-trick from Daren Benjamin spearheaded Leopold Street to a 6-2 win over Renegades.

Bent Street, led by five goals from Jermaine Junor and goals from William Europe and Daniel Wilson, demolished a spirited the Back Circle unit 7-4 after a competitive first half.

On the second night of quarter-finals action, another large crowd saw Sparta Boss maul Berbice All-Stars 8-1.

Stephen Alfred scored four goals, while Sheldon Shepherd, Nicholas McArthur, Eusi Phillips and Curtez Kellman netted one each for Sparta Boss who crushed Berbice All Starts 8-1 with Nigel Caesar scoring the consolation goal for the Berbicians.

In the second game of quarter finals night two, a helmet-trick from Randolph Wagner and goals from Jamal Pedro, Cecil Johnaton, Joel Yap and Marcus Wilson, spearheaded Gold is Money to an emphatic 8-4 win against North East whose goal scorers were Jamal Cozier (2), Daniel Ross and Lindy Gardner.

So far, the standard of the Goal Keeping has been quite high.

Devon Charles from Sparta Boss, Renegades’ Revaldo Walcott and Tierre Phillips from Berbice All Stars all making some brilliant saves with Phillips, arguably being the best of the lot despite his team not reaching the ‘final four’ stage of the well organised and wonderfully supported tournament.

