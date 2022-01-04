GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney

Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches will be played at the Albion Community Centre ground from Wednesday January 5, 2022. The scheduled hours of play per day are from 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours.
The thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament is: Leon Johnson, Kemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Kevlon Anderson, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Qumar Torrington, Joshua Jones, Demitri Cameron, Sylus Tyndall, Clinton Pestano, Anthony Adams, Kevin Umroa, Ashmead Nedd, Richie Looknauth, Junior Sinclair, Quintin Sampson, Zachery Jodah, Jonathan Ramersaud, Akshaya Persaud, Raymon Perez, Kemol Savory, Marvin Dindyal, Javed Karim, Rampertab Ramnauth and Seon Glasgow
The scheduled dates for the other two matches are January 12-15, 2022 and January 18-21, 2022.
