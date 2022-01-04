‘Free for all’ fuel system at Guyana Fire Service – AG Report

Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Auditor General’s (AG) Office has noted in its report for the year 2020 that a ‘free for all’ fuel system exists within the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).
It was noted in the report for spending during the year 2020, that a total of $46.1M was spent by the government that year to purchase fuel and lubricants for GFS and during an audit of its stores it was found that there, “is a lack of segregation in the requesting, authorising, issuing and collecting fuel”.
This means, that there is no internal control procedure implemented by the fire service to avoid theft of its fuel stock by corrupt employees.
According to the AG’s report, this practice was prevalent at three fire stations in Guyana, the Rose Hall Fire Station located in Berbice, the Melanie Damishana and the La Grange fire stations, located on the East Coast and West Bank of Demerara, respectively.
In fact, the report detailed that auditors counted at least 57 times where unauthorised signatures were used to approve the issuance of fuel at these three fire stations.
The AG’s office reminded GFS the current “free for all fuel system” that exists is not in compliance with Stores Regulations of Guyana and advised that it must follow the rules at all times.
GFS has since conceded that indeed there is some malpractice going on when it comes to management of its fuel stores and has promised to eradicate the “free for all” system by educating its officers of about rules it must follow.
Jan 04, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – As I wrote in my December 22, 2021 column, readers do not like to digest a series of article on a particular... more
Kaieteur News – She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]