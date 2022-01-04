COVID-19 claims life of 69 year-old Region 10 woman

Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 69-year-old woman from Region 10, who contracted the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) disease, is latest victim to succumb in Guyana.This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the woman was a patient who died on Saturday last, while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,056.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 94 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 40,154.
The dashboard data also shows that there are six patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 persons in institutional isolation, 1,281 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,764 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jan 04, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
