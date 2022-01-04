Coastguard joins search for decapitated baby’s head

Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A platoon of Coastguard ranks is currently on a ‘maritime search response operation’ in an attempt to locate the decapitated head of two to three week-old male baby.
This was revealed by Region 4‘B’ Divisional Commander, Siwnarine Mahendra, yesterday, during an interview with Kaieteur News.
He also told this publication, there were no reports made about a missing child thus far, and no one has since step forward to claim the child.
The discovery, according to information released by the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), was made by some individuals around 14:15 hours on Friday last.
Due to the state of decomposition, marks of violence, homicide detectives said, could not have been determined.
The body was fished out of the water and examined. The area was further canvassed for the head but efforts proved futile. It is unclear if the head was severed from the body by person/s or if it was eaten off by fish or other sea creatures, police noted in a release.
Kaieteur News had reported on Saturday that a few persons were walking along a trail beside the ‘five- door koker’ at Land of Canaan on East Bank Demerara, when they observed the body floating at the opposite side of the canal.
State investigators were subsequently summoned and on arrival, the body had floated from where it was initially seen.
With the assistance of 19-year-old Kevin Ramiscindo, ranks were able to canvas the area and the body was eventually found between a clump of grass, in the said canal, about 15 feet from the Demerara River.
The body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home as investigations are currently ongoing.
Jan 04, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 04, 2022
Jan 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – As I wrote in my December 22, 2021 column, readers do not like to digest a series of article on a particular... more
Kaieteur News – She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]