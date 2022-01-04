Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coastguard joins search for decapitated baby’s head

Jan 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A platoon of Coastguard ranks is currently on a ‘maritime search response operation’ in an attempt to locate the decapitated head of two to three week-old male baby.
This was revealed by Region 4‘B’ Divisional Commander, Siwnarine Mahendra, yesterday, during an interview with Kaieteur News.
He also told this publication, there were no reports made about a missing child thus far, and no one has since step forward to claim the child.
The discovery, according to information released by the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), was made by some individuals around 14:15 hours on Friday last.
Due to the state of decomposition, marks of violence, homicide detectives said, could not have been determined.
The body was fished out of the water and examined. The area was further canvassed for the head but efforts proved futile. It is unclear if the head was severed from the body by person/s or if it was eaten off by fish or other sea creatures, police noted in a release.
Kaieteur News had reported on Saturday that a few persons were walking along a trail beside the ‘five- door koker’ at Land of Canaan on East Bank Demerara, when they observed the body floating at the opposite side of the canal.
State investigators were subsequently summoned and on arrival, the body had floated from where it was initially seen.
With the assistance of 19-year-old Kevin Ramiscindo, ranks were able to canvas the area and the body was eventually found between a clump of grass, in the said canal, about 15 feet from the Demerara River.
The body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home as investigations are currently ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best...

Jan 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
Read More
National Sports Academy

National Sports Academy

Jan 04, 2022

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig Godfrey Bess is President

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig...

Jan 04, 2022

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF – GNWFA Women’s Super 16 champs

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF...

Jan 04, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Jan 04, 2022

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to...

Jan 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • MY FIRST INSTALLMENT!

    Kaieteur News – She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]