Coastguard joins search for decapitated baby’s head

Kaieteur News – A platoon of Coastguard ranks is currently on a ‘maritime search response operation’ in an attempt to locate the decapitated head of two to three week-old male baby.

This was revealed by Region 4‘B’ Divisional Commander, Siwnarine Mahendra, yesterday, during an interview with Kaieteur News.

He also told this publication, there were no reports made about a missing child thus far, and no one has since step forward to claim the child.

The discovery, according to information released by the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), was made by some individuals around 14:15 hours on Friday last.

Due to the state of decomposition, marks of violence, homicide detectives said, could not have been determined.

The body was fished out of the water and examined. The area was further canvassed for the head but efforts proved futile. It is unclear if the head was severed from the body by person/s or if it was eaten off by fish or other sea creatures, police noted in a release.

Kaieteur News had reported on Saturday that a few persons were walking along a trail beside the ‘five- door koker’ at Land of Canaan on East Bank Demerara, when they observed the body floating at the opposite side of the canal.

State investigators were subsequently summoned and on arrival, the body had floated from where it was initially seen.

With the assistance of 19-year-old Kevin Ramiscindo, ranks were able to canvas the area and the body was eventually found between a clump of grass, in the said canal, about 15 feet from the Demerara River.

The body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home as investigations are currently ongoing.