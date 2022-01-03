Latest update January 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Youth stabbed after refusing to repair motorcycle

Jan 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- Steve Persaud, a 21-year-old youth who resides at Bell Plane, Wakenaam, was stabbed and bitten on Saturday by a 32-year-old man who had asked him to repair a motorcycle throttle cable.
According to a police report, Persaud was sitting in his yard with several others. At 19:30 hours, he was approached by a male suspect who asked him to repair the cable. Persaud refused and an argument ensued. However, moments after the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed Persaud several times about his body. He received multiple injuries to his left elbow, right stomach and right thigh. The suspect also bit Persaud’s left thigh.
The man escaped and Persaud was subsequently rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital (WCH) by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) where he was immediately transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital (SPH) for further medical attention. The matter was reported to the police at 19:45 hrs and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of...

Jan 03, 2022

Kaieteur News – The vibrant and progressive Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be taking its coaching programme to a next level from Friday 11th of February when it host two major clinics for...
Read More
Fantastic Year for Golf in Guyana -Despite Covid-19

Fantastic Year for Golf in Guyana -Despite...

Jan 03, 2022

GFF-K&S Super 16 final… GDF down Western Tigers via penalties

GFF-K&S Super 16 final… GDF down...

Jan 03, 2022

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South E’bo

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for...

Jan 01, 2022

Police and Panthers to play in final

Police and Panthers to play in final

Jan 01, 2022

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing Coach

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing...

Jan 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • We are fighting over crumbs!

    Kaieteur News- The oil companies have us where they want us. They must be very amused at the drama which unfolded in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]