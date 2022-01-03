Youth stabbed after refusing to repair motorcycle

Kaieteur News- Steve Persaud, a 21-year-old youth who resides at Bell Plane, Wakenaam, was stabbed and bitten on Saturday by a 32-year-old man who had asked him to repair a motorcycle throttle cable.

According to a police report, Persaud was sitting in his yard with several others. At 19:30 hours, he was approached by a male suspect who asked him to repair the cable. Persaud refused and an argument ensued. However, moments after the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed Persaud several times about his body. He received multiple injuries to his left elbow, right stomach and right thigh. The suspect also bit Persaud’s left thigh.

The man escaped and Persaud was subsequently rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital (WCH) by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) where he was immediately transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital (SPH) for further medical attention. The matter was reported to the police at 19:45 hrs and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody.