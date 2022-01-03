Youth stabbed after refusing to repair motorcycle

Latest update January 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- Steve Persaud, a 21-year-old youth who resides at Bell Plane, Wakenaam, was stabbed and bitten on Saturday by a 32-year-old man who had asked him to repair a motorcycle throttle cable.
According to a police report, Persaud was sitting in his yard with several others. At 19:30 hours, he was approached by a male suspect who asked him to repair the cable. Persaud refused and an argument ensued. However, moments after the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed Persaud several times about his body. He received multiple injuries to his left elbow, right stomach and right thigh. The suspect also bit Persaud’s left thigh.
The man escaped and Persaud was subsequently rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital (WCH) by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) where he was immediately transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital (SPH) for further medical attention. The matter was reported to the police at 19:45 hrs and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody.
Jan 03, 2022Kaieteur News – The vibrant and progressive Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be taking its coaching programme to a next level from Friday 11th of February when it host two major clinics for...
Jan 03, 2022
Jan 03, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Kaieteur News- I believe deep in my heart, not just at the superficial level, this country has people with some of the most... more
Kaieteur News- The oil companies have us where they want us. They must be very amused at the drama which unfolded in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]