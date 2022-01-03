Small Business Bureau disbursed $328M in grants in 2021

Kaieteur News- The Small Business Bureau (SBB) said it distributed a total of 746 cash grants at a tune totaling over $328 million last year.

Originally, the SBB had an amount of $250 million allocated to the sector for grant distribution throughout last year, but sums which rolled over from the 2020 budget allowed the bureau to distribute to more persons than catered for.

Back in November 2021, the Bureau recorded a total of 717 grants which were distributed at that time to the tune of $314.9 million. However, at the end of the year there was an amount totaling $328, 992,525 distributed.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, told Kaieteur News that another 134 grants have already been approved and will be disbursed during this month.

The minister previously stated that she is quite elated they were able to distribute so many grants. She further acknowledged that since the SBB was established in 2010 this is the highest number of grants it has distributed, and that “this is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff at the Small Business Bureau,” Waldron stated. Persons who are desirous of applying for a small business grant must have compliance certificates from both the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), proof of business registration, the SBB’s registration form, and a business proposal.