Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Kaieteur News – The vibrant and progressive Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be taking its coaching programme to a next level from Friday 11th of February when it host two major clinics for fast bowlers and batsmen in the Ancient County. Legendary West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose would conduct the fast bowling clinic, while former national opening batsman Nolan McKenzie is expected to host a batting clinic.

BCB President Hilbert Foster at the board Annual General Meeting on the 19th of December last year had unveiled a massive coaching programme as part of his administration plans for the period 2022 to 2023. Foster stated that the board would invest heavily into coaching to make sure that every potential in the county is given the opportunity to develop and also to lift the standard of the county cricket to another level. The BCB, he stated, was aiming to produce a total of ten West Indies players at all levels over the course of the next few years.

Clinics would be held for fast bowlers, off spinners, left arm spinners, leg spinners, captains, wicket keepers, batsmen, while investment would also be made in producing more coaches for the county. The BCB would be organising clinics for pre level one coaches, while sessions would also be held for umpires, match referees, scorers and managers in an aggressive developmental programme.

Foster, stated that he was contacted by overseas based Guyanese Medical Doctor, Frank Denbow, who stated that he would like to sponsor a fast bowling clinic once the BCB can get Sir Curtly Ambrose to conduct it. Dr Dendow informed the BCB President that he was very impressed with the raw talent of Isaiah Thorne and wanted to invest in his development along with other fast bowlers. Foster immediately contacted the legendary fast bowler who readily agreed but had to find a suitable date to visit. Eventually the parties agreed that Sir Curtly would arrive on Thursday 10th of February and depart on the 14th.

The fast bowling clinic would be held on Friday to Sunday with about forty players. The BCB Selection Committees headed by Albert Smith and Balram Samaroo would host a series of sessions before selecting the fast bowlers for the sessions.

Sir Curtly is expected to pay courtesy calls on several government officials including Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jnr and would also be involved in inspiration sessions with administrators across the county, a answer and question session and visit the Upper Corentyne area.

Dr Denbow is also expected to be in the county for the clinic and he has expressed confidence that his sponsorship would result in the county producing more fast bowlers in the future. Berbice is more known for producing spinners like Ivan Madray, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Devendra Bishoo, Veersammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie. Fast bowlers produced have included John Trim, Leslaine Lambert, Ray Joseph, Brandon Bess, Romario Shepherd and Nial Smith.

Ambrose is widely considered a legend of the game and one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He played 98 tests for the West Indies taking 405 wickets at the remarkable average of 21.00, while he played 176 One Day International matches taking 225 wickets at 24.1.

Former national player Nolan McKenzie volunteered his service to the BCB to conduct a batting clinic at the same time as Ambrose visit and it was readily accepted by Foster. The batting clinic would involve forty of the most promising youth batters in the county.

The fifty two years old McKenzie played nineteen first class matches for Guyana, scoring eight hundred runs with six half centuries. He is expected to work along with promising batters like Rampertab Ramnauth, Jonathan Rampersaud, Leon Cecil, Zeymul Ramsammy and Mahendra Gopilall. The BCB would like to express thanks to Dr Frank Denbow for his support and sponsorship.