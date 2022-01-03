Latest update January 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Row over gold leaves Venezuelan dead

Jan 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- New Year’s day turned out to be a tragedy for two friends after one allegedly killed the other during a row over gold at Arau Mountain Top, located in the Cuyuni district, Region Seven.
Killed, reportedly from a blow to the head with a piece of wood, is Animal Sonja, 51, a Venezuelan national of Valencia, Venezuela.
According to police, Sonja received the fatal blow between 02:45 and 03:00Hrs on Saturday. His friend, a 21-year-old, accused of killing him was nabbed by police yesterday at Kaikan, a village located not too far away from the Arau Mountain Top.
Kaieteur News was told that both the suspect and the victim had arrived to Arau some time back looking for work. They reportedly set-up camp at the mountaintop and would normally work in the nearby mines located there. This newspaper understands that on Friday evening (old year’s night), Sonja had gone over to the camp of the suspect’s sister to welcome the new year. The suspect was present there too and amid the festivities and celebrations, an argument broke out between them.
Investigators reported that the row was over gold that the suspect owed Sonja. The argument turned violent and eventually marred the celebrations after the suspect found a piece of wood and hit Sonja to the head.. Police stated that Sonja fell to the ground and remained motionless and the suspect fled the scene. The matter was reported to ranks stationed at Arau and they visited the scene. Sonja was later pronounced dead. Police had also taken into custody the sister and brother-in-law of the suspect to assist with their investigations.

