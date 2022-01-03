New Year’s Day bundle of joy!

Latest update January 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2022 News
First Lady Arya Ali’s on Saturday- New Year’s Day – visited the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Maternity Ward to interact with mothers and distribute gifts.
The First Lady met and interacted with mothers of newborn and distributed hampers and care packages to them.
