Latest update January 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New Year! Old ways!

Jan 03, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News- Is a new year but de more things change, de more dem remain de same. In Guyana is always two steps forward and three steps backwards. We bin doing nice, nice with de virus. De number of active cases bin come down to a manageable level. De ICU cases also low. But now de number of infections and active cases start to change direction and dat mean mo people gan end up weh dem nah want end up.
Is suh when we nah like hear, we does gat tuh feel. Dem boys nah know whether is de Christmas festivities or de Omicron or both, but de spike in de numbers is frightening. Yesterday was 281 new cases. Fuh a lang time we nah had dem numbers. But is suh with we. It gan be another lang haul.
Was too much partying tek place during de Christmas and New Years. People coming together in dem hundreds and dozens without masks. And in dem conditions de virus must spread. And if is Omicron it can spread rapidly.
We nah gan know if is de new variant because even though we rich in oil, we nah gat de means, as yet fuh test fuh de variant. And de guvament does like keep things secret. Imagine dem bin know fuh months dat de Delta variant in Guyana and dem nah tell people until months after. No wonder we deh in de mess we deh in now.
Is a New Year but things nah gan change fuh de better anytime soon. De enforcement slack, de guvament setting a bad example with dem public events and de people following dem.
Talk half and leff de rest fuh later!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of...

Jan 03, 2022

Kaieteur News – The vibrant and progressive Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be taking its coaching programme to a next level from Friday 11th of February when it host two major clinics for...
Read More
Fantastic Year for Golf in Guyana -Despite Covid-19

Fantastic Year for Golf in Guyana -Despite...

Jan 03, 2022

GFF-K&S Super 16 final… GDF down Western Tigers via penalties

GFF-K&S Super 16 final… GDF down...

Jan 03, 2022

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South E’bo

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for...

Jan 01, 2022

Police and Panthers to play in final

Police and Panthers to play in final

Jan 01, 2022

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing Coach

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing...

Jan 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • We are fighting over crumbs!

    Kaieteur News- The oil companies have us where they want us. They must be very amused at the drama which unfolded in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]