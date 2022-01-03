New Year! Old ways!

Kaieteur News- Is a new year but de more things change, de more dem remain de same. In Guyana is always two steps forward and three steps backwards. We bin doing nice, nice with de virus. De number of active cases bin come down to a manageable level. De ICU cases also low. But now de number of infections and active cases start to change direction and dat mean mo people gan end up weh dem nah want end up.

Is suh when we nah like hear, we does gat tuh feel. Dem boys nah know whether is de Christmas festivities or de Omicron or both, but de spike in de numbers is frightening. Yesterday was 281 new cases. Fuh a lang time we nah had dem numbers. But is suh with we. It gan be another lang haul.

Was too much partying tek place during de Christmas and New Years. People coming together in dem hundreds and dozens without masks. And in dem conditions de virus must spread. And if is Omicron it can spread rapidly.

We nah gan know if is de new variant because even though we rich in oil, we nah gat de means, as yet fuh test fuh de variant. And de guvament does like keep things secret. Imagine dem bin know fuh months dat de Delta variant in Guyana and dem nah tell people until months after. No wonder we deh in de mess we deh in now.

Is a New Year but things nah gan change fuh de better anytime soon. De enforcement slack, de guvament setting a bad example with dem public events and de people following dem.

Talk half and leff de rest fuh later!