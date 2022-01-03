KN’s Glenn Lall is my pick for “Person of the Year for 2021”

Dear Editor,

If I had to pick a person as the “Guyana 2021 Person of the Year,” it will be the indomitable nationalist, Mr. Glenn Lall, who reminds me of Dr. Jagan fighting for the poor masses in our “rich Guyana of poor people,” as our President describes us.

I have considered mainly folks involved in oil and gas, and environmental advocacy, such as nationalist Mr. Christopher Ram, for his keen insights on oil and gas issues. Mr. Anand Persaud, editor of the other independent newspaper, Stabroek News, has done excellent editorials and coverage of oil and gas issues. Melinda Janki and Troy Thomas are heroes for their lawsuit against the EPA granting the oil companies a 23-year environmental permit versus 5 years as per regulations, and their courage to file another pending environment lawsuit. Auditor General Deodat Sharma has done yeoman’s work in auditing our national accounts revealing the haemorrhaging of national funds in almost all Government agencies. Simone Mangal-Joly and Dr. Janette Bulkan have been warriors for the environment. Darshanand Khusial, Mike Persaud and Prof. Das’s leadership of the Oil and Gas Governance Network has produced numerous letters in the media on oil and gas research and education and related issues.

In my view, the renegotiation of the oil contract with the oil companies, is Guyana’s number one priority and urgent imperative. Our working poor will never rise above their current predicament unless Guyana gets more income from a better deal that includes a higher royalty, higher profit share and requiring the oil companies to pay taxes as they do in other countries. There are not enough bad words to describe the deal signed by the PNC and which the PPP has vowed they will not renegotiate. Mr. Glenn Lall is the strongest, loudest, daily voice against this rape of the nation and governmental sins against the people of Guyana. When the church people are in deep slumber, when civil society is yet to awaken in masses, when we have mostly scaredy-cat lawyers with little moral courage to take cases to fight against the bad oil contract, when the business associations have become lapdogs for the Government, and many people are on self-imposed silence, Mr. Glenn Lall’s voice booms loudly to warn the nation that we are being shortchanged in oil and gas and other natural resources, and that we must do something about it now.

Amidst numerous libels calculated to intimidate Glenn and close down his newspaper, and the wooing away of his staff by those who do not like the KN’s activist journalism on oil and gas and corruption, Glenn cannot restrain himself as he exhorts his newspaper readers and radio listeners, that Guyana has a bad deal that must change now. His passion is a cross between the Prophet Jeremiah saying his message is “a burning fire shut up inmy bones” (Jeremiah 20:9) and the Ancient Mariner in the “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” under a compulsion to tell his story. KN produces news and research daily on oil and gas to help educate the nation. They focus on the best practices as well as the dark sides of the oil industry and its governance. Glenn does Tik Tok videos, YouTube videos, and recently was seen in the picket line calling for consultation for the Natural Resource Fund Bill. Glenn is Guyana’s prophet for such a time as this, when other voices are silent. A grateful nation salutes you Mr. Glenn Lall as you continue to do God’s will in oil and gas fighting for our poor and dispossessed. Best wishes to you and family and the excellent staff of KN.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall