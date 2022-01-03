GFF-K&S Super 16 final… GDF down Western Tigers via penalties

Kaieteur News – Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) made it two in two after beating Western Tigers via kicks from the penalty mark on Saturday night and successfully defended their Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) year-end Super 16 title at the National Track and Field Facility (NTFC) at Leonora.

The two teams played to an exciting 1-1 draw at the end of regulation and extra time, in which they didn’t disappoint the thousands of fans that showed up at the venue.

GDF FC buried all of their kicks to win 5-4 from the spot after Western Tigers had missed their third attempt.

It was yet another come from behind win for the army men after Western Tigers had taken an early lead in the game when Kevon Woodley kept his composure to finish in the 16th minute of play.

However, Colin Nelson responded for GDF 20 minutes later to level proceedings. For the win, GDF pocketed G$2 million and the championship trophy, while Western Tigers collected G$1 million and the runners-up trophy.

In the third place playoff, West Demerara side Dem Amstel defeated Police FC 2-0.

Gideon Payne was the man on target for Den Amstel, finding the back of the net twice in the 24th and 77th minutes.

