GECOM needs fundamental restructuring – PNCR urges broad consultations on proposed changes to election laws

Kaieteur News– The People’s N ational Congress Reform (PNCR) said it welcomes the Electoral Reform Group’s (ERG) response to Government’s proposal to amend the Representation of the Peoples Act, noting that while there are areas of disagreement, many of the proposals averred are acceptable.

“The fact that the Electoral Reform Group sees dialogue as important to the resolution of the problems is teemed with potential for the areas of disagreement to be addressed,” the PNCR said in a statement.

The party said it welcomes and supports the ERG’s position that “There is almost unanimous agreement that GECOM is in need of fundamental restructuring and reform” and that “Electoral reforms need to benefit from a national consensus if they are to have the desired effect.” In this regard, therefore, the PNCR notes the ERG position that “the single most worrying omission from the current process is the absence of dedicated spaces for stakeholders to discuss and deliberate together, as a means of achieving an increased national consensus on the proposed reforms.” In addition, the ERG reminded Guyanese that “Several observers to the 2020 General Elections noted weaknesses in voter registration which was a contributory factor in the conflicts around the elections”.

“The PNCR wishes to urge the government to let good sense prevail and become involved in a genuine process of consultation that is not dominated by the government. Such an approach will allow us to resolve many problems that emanate from our electoral process. The PNCR wishes to express its appreciation for the work of the ERG and undertake to come to the table with and promote the interest of all the people of Guyana as we seek to attenuate our differences and build a unified Guyana,’ the statement added.

According to the draft proposed changes submitted by the government under the amended law, not only can the Chief Elections Officer face hefty penalties for fraud, but other top officials within the elections machinery can face jail time for similar offences. The amended law stipulates further, that “a person who obstructs an assistant agent or an alternate polling agent in the performance of his functions commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years”.

Accordingly, the draft amendment recommends that person who fails to follow the procedure set out in the new law in ascertaining or to ascertain the total votes cast in a district or sub-district for each list of candidates commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10 million and imprisonment for life. Additionally, it notes that any person who fails to deliver to the returning officer of district Region Four a true certified copy of the sub-district tabulation form or who delivers the sub-district tabulation form with falsified information commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10 million and imprisonment for life.

In a statement pro-democracy group, Article 13 had said that it shares the concerns expressed by commentators that the Government’s draft proposals for amendments to the Representation of the People Act (ROPA), and proposed new regulations are “inadequate and unsatisfactory, and fail to address some of the more fundamental problems associated with elections.”

Article 13 noted that it considers genuine electoral reforms a national imperative for Guyana’s democratic development, a pre-requisite to social, political and economic progress.

The group said nonetheless, that any attempt at reform must begin with an analysis of the problem. According to the civil group, an exercise of this nature must proceed from the recognition that a deficient apparatus will produce flawed results.

Added to this, Article 13 pointed out that part of that problem is the Carter-Price model of an Elections Commission made up of competing politicians. “This model which was intended as a temporary measure for the 1992 Elections has installed Commissioners claiming lifetime tenure and seemingly committed to doing everything but their constitutional duty. This arrangement has to be changed by a constitutional amendment and replaced by independent Commissioners appointed by a Constitutional Commission for a limited period of no more than two elections cycle. The proposed amendments fail to address the sore point of the List of Electors,” the civil body pointed out in the release. Among other things, the group noted that the possibility of dual citizens Guyanese being allowed to participate as candidates in elections should be examined. The statement continued, “The proposed amendments do nothing to address the situation in which the Chief Elections Officer is also the Head of Registration – a concentration of power and functions which is unacceptable. Pic save as GECOM