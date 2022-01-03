Fantastic Year for Golf in Guyana -Despite Covid-19

Kaieteur News – While the pandemic literally shut down sports worldwide, in Guyana the game of golf through the exclusive efforts of the Guyana Golf Association, Nexgen Golf Academy and Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit, took advantage of the conditions and soared to extraordinary heights in 2021.

In July 2020, President of the GGA Aleem Hussain made a bold prediction that he would make golf the number one played sport in Guyana in less than two years, a sport that had less than 100 persons involved at the time. To many, it sounded like wishful thinking, in a country that is rooted in cricket and football.

However, in January 2021, the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit and Department of Secondary Schools, guided by Permanent Secretary Alfred King, Ms. Barker-King and Ms. Gonsalves, partnered with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy to develop a syllabus for teaching golf to students as a PE sports elective in CXC/CAPE.

With strong partnerships, dedication and an unwavering sense of commitment, the incredible results are almost beyond belief. The Nexgen Golf Academy has trained 1,017 new players and 102 Physical Education teachers from six regions (82 schools) around the country at the Woolford Avenue location.

With an average of 100 students per school now having access to the sport, along with students from private educational institutions Nations, Camille’s and Texila American University, that means there are now over 10,000 potential players in the country.

Asked how this was done in just a single year, constrained by the pandemic, Hussain thanked the supporters of the game, local and international who rallied behind the vision to make it reality. “It was with the help of new supporters, the majority who were never involved in the sport, who responded to the call and the new golfers of Guyana are grateful for their support.”

Hussain said it would be remiss to not list the names of those whose sterling contributions have forever changed the history of golf in Guyana:

William and Aleena Knight of the Shafura Hussain Foundation in New York; Danny Ramnarain; Anwar Buddy Shaffie; Sally Jack; Al Badrudin; Ray Ramroop; John Somwar and several overseas based Guyanese golfers, along with the GuySuCo Corporation; Assuria General Insurance; Copa Airlines; Blue Life Waters; Trophy Stall; Ansa Mcal; Toolsie Persaud Ltd; Kanuku Suite & Apartments; Kanuku Tours; Regus; Angel Seafood Restaurant & Bar; Sunshine Snacks; Ram & Mcrae; Panko Steel Construction; H. Nauth & Sons; AR Printery; Ramchand Auto; Bissessar Shipping Company; TMK2020 Inc.; CS World Cargo & Logistics; Sterling Products; Caliper Drones; PasCargo; Nexgen Global Group; New Trend Auto; SUPERGRAPHICS; Tristone Investment and Auto Sales and Maraiko Bay Resorts.

On all fronts, the GGA and Nexgen Golf has raised the bar and expectations for sports organizations in Guyana by showcasing how fundraising can be done for charitable causes such as Cancer Awareness, Orphanages, Student Groups, and other worthy activities.

Hussain explained that his focus is now shifted to construction of golfing facilities and how overcoming that challenge will impact the growth of the game. “Golf requires a larger playing field than most other sports, so to overcome cost I designed a compact course that only requires 6-10 acres of land. This will allow everyone to experience the various aspects of the sport, allow it be easily lighted and located close to populated areas for easy access by children and families.

“Our challenge is two-fold..access to land and funds to construct. Nexgen Global has funded all of the development so far with contributions of equipment and services from several supporters. A modified golf facility costs G$12-15m to construct but will give thousands of players a chance to learn the sport and a lifetime of fun. Imagine if there could be full support behind the development, we would have been much further along.”

With construction underway for the Crane/Vreed-en-Hoop golf facility and Maraiko Bay Resorts 18-hole championship Golf course and design plans for Ashmin’s Resort taking shape, and statements that the government is proposing to construct as many as three 18-hole courses according to Minster of Sports Charles Ramson, it does look like a Christmas wish will come true and in 2022, Guyana will be a Golf Nation.