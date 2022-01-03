Canada-Guyana Chamber donates $77M worth of PPE to Health Ministry

Kaieteur News- The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) and partners recently donated some $77 million worth of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The CGCC said it promotes and facilitates investment and trade between Guyana and Canada; and Guyana and other countries. The chamber was launched on December 4, 2020. Canada- based Guyanese and CGCC’s Co-chair; Winston Kassim revealed that $$77 million of medical masks have been donated to the Ministry’s COVID-19 Prevention Programme, thanks to the generosity of the CGCC and partners, PRIMED Medical Products, Global Medic and CS World Cargo.

With regard to the donation, the CGCC’s Co-chair who coordinated the efforts in Canada remarked, “as a result of our bilateral partnership, we are contributing to Guyana’s COVID Prevention Programme, which is particularly significant in light of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.”

CGCC’s CEO, Ms Treina Fiona Butts noted that “the chamber is grateful to Rahul Singh, Executive Director of GlobalMedic, Primed Medical Products for providing the masks and to Chandie Singh, Director of CS World Cargo, who facilitated the processing and container shipment to Guyana”

“We must also thank the Minister Dr. Frank Anthony and the staff of Guyana’s Ministry of Health for facilitating the speedy clearance of these items so they can be distributed to Guyana’s healthcare facilities and workers.”

Dr. Narine Singh, Chief Medical Officer, of the MOH extended heartfelt thanks to the CGCC for the timely contribution of medical masks and gowns. Dr. Singh also remarked that this generous gesture will bolster the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Prevention Programme, by supporting the efforts of healthcare professionals.