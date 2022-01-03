Bowman arrested for threatening union president

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm with Region Three police that a man was arrested last Friday for using a government minister’s name to threaten the life of a union president.

The suspect was identified a a bowman who works on speedboats that travel from Parika to Bartica, Region Seven.

According to information reaching this newspaper, the bowman on December 16, 2021 allegedly threatened the President of the National Mines Workers Union Guyana (NMWUG), Sherwin Downer, that he has been given the green light by a government minister (name provided) to kill him.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Downer said that it was the third time that the man had threatened him using the minister’s name. He detailed that the suspect had related that he was taken to the minister’s residence at Pradoville, located on the East Coast Demerara, by two prominent businessmen of Bartica.

There they allegedly had meeting with the government official during which she ordered the bowman to kill Downer. Downer said that he had gotten into dispute with one of the businessmen back in March 2021 and the feud ended up in court.

The court matter was dismissed but according to Downer he and the businessmen are still at loggerheads. Downer continued that after the bowman revealed the identity of the businessmen, he decided to contact the minister immediately.

He even showed Kaieteur News the WhatsApp conversation he had with the minister concerning the threat. In the messages they exchanged the government official denied knowing the man and advised the union president to lodge a report against the individual that is using her name to threaten him. A report was lodged the same day and the arrest was made on Friday December 31, 2021. The suspect has since been released on $10,000 station bail as investigations continue.