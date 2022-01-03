Body with missing arm found in backdam trail

Latest update January 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- A foul odour along a backdam trail, at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, led to the discovery of the decaying body of man with one of its arms missing.
According to Commander of Region Seven, Dion Moore, the body was found on Monday December 27, 2021. It was found in a clump of bush beside a trail that leads to a gold mine called “Coro”.
Local miners told Kaieteur News that the decomposing corpse might have been lying there quite a while now. Some of them related that each time they made a trip to the mine their attention is drawn to a foul smell in the air.
At first they thought that the odour might be that of a decaying animal but it got stronger and they could not stand the smell. Eventually they decided to carry out a search and to their surprise it was the remains of a human being. A report was made to police ranks stationed there who visited the scene.
The remains are yet to be identified but investigators suspect that it might be that of a Venezuelan man. Moore related that one of the arms was missing and it bore a wound, leading detectives to believe that the possibility exists that the individual was murdered. So far no one was reported missing from around the area. However, local residents and miners from Eteringbang, fear it could be an individual who frequent the various mines in the area to sell bread.
Jan 03, 2022Kaieteur News – The vibrant and progressive Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be taking its coaching programme to a next level from Friday 11th of February when it host two major clinics for...
Jan 03, 2022
Jan 03, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Kaieteur News- I believe deep in my heart, not just at the superficial level, this country has people with some of the most... more
Kaieteur News- The oil companies have us where they want us. They must be very amused at the drama which unfolded in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]