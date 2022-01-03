Latest update January 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Body with missing arm found in backdam trail

Jan 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- A foul odour along a backdam trail, at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, led to the discovery of the decaying body of man with one of its arms missing.
According to Commander of Region Seven, Dion Moore, the body was found on Monday December 27, 2021. It was found in a clump of bush beside a trail that leads to a gold mine called “Coro”.
Local miners told Kaieteur News that the decomposing corpse might have been lying there quite a while now. Some of them related that each time they made a trip to the mine their attention is drawn to a foul smell in the air.

The Eteringbang located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

At first they thought that the odour might be that of a decaying animal but it got stronger and they could not stand the smell. Eventually they decided to carry out a search and to their surprise it was the remains of a human being. A report was made to police ranks stationed there who visited the scene.
The remains are yet to be identified but investigators suspect that it might be that of a Venezuelan man. Moore related that one of the arms was missing and it bore a wound, leading detectives to believe that the possibility exists that the individual was murdered. So far no one was reported missing from around the area. However, local residents and miners from Eteringbang, fear it could be an individual who frequent the various mines in the area to sell bread.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of...

Jan 03, 2022

Kaieteur News – The vibrant and progressive Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be taking its coaching programme to a next level from Friday 11th of February when it host two major clinics for...
Read More
Fantastic Year for Golf in Guyana -Despite Covid-19

Fantastic Year for Golf in Guyana -Despite...

Jan 03, 2022

GFF-K&S Super 16 final… GDF down Western Tigers via penalties

GFF-K&S Super 16 final… GDF down...

Jan 03, 2022

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South E’bo

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for...

Jan 01, 2022

Police and Panthers to play in final

Police and Panthers to play in final

Jan 01, 2022

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing Coach

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing...

Jan 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • We are fighting over crumbs!

    Kaieteur News- The oil companies have us where they want us. They must be very amused at the drama which unfolded in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]