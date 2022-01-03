Body with missing arm found in backdam trail

Kaieteur News- A foul odour along a backdam trail, at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, led to the discovery of the decaying body of man with one of its arms missing.

According to Commander of Region Seven, Dion Moore, the body was found on Monday December 27, 2021. It was found in a clump of bush beside a trail that leads to a gold mine called “Coro”.

Local miners told Kaieteur News that the decomposing corpse might have been lying there quite a while now. Some of them related that each time they made a trip to the mine their attention is drawn to a foul smell in the air.

At first they thought that the odour might be that of a decaying animal but it got stronger and they could not stand the smell. Eventually they decided to carry out a search and to their surprise it was the remains of a human being. A report was made to police ranks stationed there who visited the scene.

The remains are yet to be identified but investigators suspect that it might be that of a Venezuelan man. Moore related that one of the arms was missing and it bore a wound, leading detectives to believe that the possibility exists that the individual was murdered. So far no one was reported missing from around the area. However, local residents and miners from Eteringbang, fear it could be an individual who frequent the various mines in the area to sell bread.