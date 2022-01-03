Blue Martini murder… Appeal Court to hear case after convict challenged life sentence

Kaieteur News- The Court of Appeal is set to hear the case for which a mason convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murder is challenging the outcome of the verdict.

Shawn Harris, called “Shawny” or “Brukup” a 34-year-old mason was sentenced to life imprisonment in January of 2020 for the murder of Sunil Singh, who was knifed to death during a row outside the Blue Martini Nightclub in 2017. The father of three is nevertheless contending that the conviction cannot stand given the lack of evidence during the trial. He argues too that his sentence is excessive and severe in all the circumstances of the case.

As such, he wants the Appeal Court to overturn the conviction and sentence. The man, formerly of Lot 40 Bougainvillea Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and Lot 131 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown was sentenced to life in prison by High Court Judge, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow with possibility of being eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

According to the charge, Harris on February 5, 2017 unlawfully killed Sunil Singh, also known as “Grey.” Singh was stabbed to death at the Blue Martini Nightclub on Lamaha, Street in Georgetown. Back then, Kaieteur News had reported that the victim was identified as Singh, a 42 year old homeless man who was killed while trying to prevent a robbery from happening at the nightclub.

Reports surrounding the killing indicate that a homeless man had wrestled a bandit and his accomplices to prevent them from carrying out an early morning attack at the nightspot. It was then; he was repeatedly stabbed about his body.

At the time of the robbery, a police release stated that the three men had visited the club after a police patrol went to enforce the 2am curfew. Singh, after observing the men acting suspiciously outside the nightclub, alerted a bartender, who refused the men access to the club by telling them it was closed. An altercation ensued between the bartender and one of the men, who stabbed the bartender to his left arm. Singh intervened and was struck to the head.