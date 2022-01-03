79-year-old woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 79-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the woman died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,055.

Meanwhile, the Ministry in its latest COVID-19 dashboard recorded 281 new infections in the last 24 hour period, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 40,060. The dashboard also shows that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 persons in institutional isolation, 1,297 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,708 have recovered from the virus.