$30M worth in equipment destroyed in GPHC fire

Kaieteur News- Fire broke out at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday destroying some $30M worth in equipment.According to the Guyana Fire Service, ranks responded to a report of a fire at the hospital sometime around 05:24hrs on New Year’s Day by deploying water tenders from the Central, Campbellville and Albertown Fire Stations.The fire service stated that the fire occur

red in the echocardiograph (ECG) room of the hospital causing severe damages. The fire service’s prompt response resulted in the containment of the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the medical facility.

The fire which completely destroyed $30M in equipment also affected a total of 11 patients who had to be relocated. Though it was reported that arson is suspected, Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo told the Kaieteur News that they are unable to confirm this. He however noted that at the scene of the fire, investigators discovered some form of unknown substance, which has since been taken to the lab to be tested.