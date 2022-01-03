2021 Review: Part 1 – a year of nasty narratives

Kaieteur News- I believe deep in my heart, not just at the superficial level, this country has people with some of the most disturbing character substance you don’t find elsewhere. It is impossible to find words to describe this possession. I wanted to use the adjective, “astonishing,” but that would not even vaguely paint the canvass.

When Trump consolidated Republican ideological fixations in the US, I saw some frightening mental output from people that you thought you would never see in a democratic, great country like the US. But I have seen levels of human failings in Guyana since the no-confidence vote (NCV) in December 2018 that reached a crescendo in March 2020 that have no parallel in the US since Trump became President. What this means is that 2019, 2020 and 2021 in Guyana have produced some of the worst traits in the human character.

Last year, I saw a gentleman interpreted the passing of the Natural Resource Fund Act (NRFA) of December 2021 as the final act that will cause Guyana to implode. I watched this emanation with disbelief. How can anyone compare the NRFA with the danger, deception, depravity in what happened with the NCV and the five-month long election rigging?

Most people in the world believe that during the March 2020 rigging, Guyana would not have survived. The Prime Minister of Trinidad sentiments echoed throughout Guyana. He said, “This is not going to end well.” It ended well and Guyana survived because the entire world, not sections of the global community, but the entire world came out against the rigging.

What happened in 2021, thus the headline of this column, is that there was born a number of narratives by people either involved with the opposition PNC+AFC and their Meta (Facebook) surrogates, people for class and racial reasons who do not want the PPP in government and certain other persons looking for relevance and social survival.

The entire gamut of these associations gives no recognition and attach no importance to three episodes that almost destroyed Guyana – the NCV (2018), the March election (2020) and post-election opposition inspired violence in Region Five (2020).

What we saw in 2021 was the elevating of the NRFA as the single, most destructive political act in recent time that will create instability and cause implosion. Let me state my position before we look at the disturbing character substance mentioned in the opening paragraphs above.

I believe all governments, without exception will not get total support from the society and will make mistakes as time moves on. The Government in Guyana is no exception. The first non-White Vice-President in the US is receiving declining popular support. I believe Mia Mottley may not win all the parliamentary seats in the forthcoming elections in Barbados.

The PPP in Government will do things that will engender criticism. All government will face that situation. Biden is facing it in the US. Any PPP supporter that doesn’t believe that is hiding his/her head in the sand. I did not agree with the numbers that were retrenched from GWI. I felt the state should have absorbed them elsewhere. One of those employees grew up in front of me in Wortmanville and I sought employment for him and the Minister of Labour, Joe Hamilton was kind enough to facilitate him.

I did not agree with the shape of Minister Dharamlall’s criticism of two judges but he withdrew the remark. To this day, Granger and Harmon have not apologised for their rhetoric that led to mayhem in September 2020 in Region Five in which buildings were burned, cars were damaged, people were attacked.

So in 2021 we had the influx of certain nasty narratives by some who live happily outside of Guyana, and will not live and work here. The narratives include: mass victimisation of African Guyanese, use of the police to do PPP’s work, the sudden evil transformation of the GECOM chairperson and the NRFA. All are written and promulgated by people who prioritise these narratives over others to suit their narrow political and racial interests. But more importantly by certain sections of civil society and certain individuals that do not consider the victims of the Region Five mayhem in 2020 worthy of being mentioned. I hope the victims’ ethnicity isn’t the reason for this insane hypocrisy.

