Two more COVID-19 deaths, 6 in ICU

Kaieteur News – As of December 2021, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that Guyana’s confirmed COVID-19 infections have reached 39,573, with the total deaths amounting to 1054.

The most recent deaths the MOH recorded are two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The deaths are of a72-year- old woman of Demerara-Mahaica, who was unvaccinated, and a 60-year-old man from East Berbice-Corentyne who was fully vaccinated.

As of December 31, the Ministry recorded 178 new cases. The new cases were recorded in Region One which has three new cases, Region Two which has two cases, Region Three which has 13 new cases, Region Four which has 113 new cases, Region Five which has one new case, Region Six which has 27 new cases, Region Nine which has nine new cases and Region 10 which has 10 new cases.

As it relates to the persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the MOH says that six persons are hospitalised in that unit. The MOH noted too that 37 persons are in institutional isolation, 850 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry noted that the recovery figure for those who contracted the deadly virus stands at 37,626.