Latest update January 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two more COVID-19 deaths, 6 in ICU

Jan 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – As of December 2021, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that Guyana’s confirmed COVID-19 infections have reached 39,573, with the total deaths amounting to 1054.
The most recent deaths the MOH recorded are two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The deaths are of a72-year- old woman of Demerara-Mahaica, who was unvaccinated, and a 60-year-old man from East Berbice-Corentyne who was fully vaccinated.
As of December 31, the Ministry recorded 178 new cases. The new cases were recorded in Region One which has three new cases, Region Two which has two cases, Region Three which has 13 new cases, Region Four which has 113 new cases, Region Five which has one new case, Region Six which has 27 new cases, Region Nine which has nine new cases and Region 10 which has 10 new cases.
As it relates to the persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the MOH says that six persons are hospitalised in that unit. The MOH noted too that 37 persons are in institutional isolation, 850 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry noted that the recovery figure for those who contracted the deadly virus stands at 37,626.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South E’bo

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South...

Jan 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – Team Daniels in collaboration with South Essequibo Cricket Committee and Anthony Adams and friends on Monday last hosted a prize giving ceremony for young male and female...
Read More
Police and Panthers to play in final

Police and Panthers to play in final

Jan 01, 2022

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing Coach

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing...

Jan 01, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Quarter finals)

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Quarter...

Jan 01, 2022

GDF & Western Tigers looking to entertain fans

GDF & Western Tigers looking to entertain...

Jan 01, 2022

GCB ups tempo for CWI Regional 4 Day readiness

GCB ups tempo for CWI Regional 4 Day readiness

Dec 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • THE MACE

    Kaieteur News – The range of nonsense that is peddled in Guyana and which is believed by many is truly astonishing.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]