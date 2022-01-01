Rotary Club Of Georgetown Central

…helping to improve lives and bring relief to vulnerable groups

Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC), on Saturday, December 18, 2021, commenced its third annual Hampers for the Holidays Distribution Project geared to support and spread Christmas cheer to households within vulnerable communities, non-governmental groups and other less fortunate individuals.

According to a release shared by RCGC’s Public Image Chair, Lloyd David, this year, the project’s core was taken to the Ancient County of Berbice, specifically the town of New Amsterdam, where hundreds of underprivileged residents of Angoy’s Avenue and other communities benefited from the hampers. Other communities to benefit from the goodies will include Kimbia, Sophia, Leopold Street and Yarrowkabra. Hampers will also be provided to the GPHC Dialysis Centre for distribution to patients.

Seven thousand dollars’ worth of groceries filled each of this year’s hampers, which brought relief to many families and those in need this holiday season. Additionally, special hampers packed with supplies were shared to pregnant mothers and those with infants.

In keeping with tradition, RCGC continued to cater for senior citizens as it has been doing for more than two decades with its Care Packages for the Elderly Project. Residents of three (3) Homes – the Uncle Eddie’s Home, Archer’s Home and the Holy Family Home – were presented with special packages.

The release added, “The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central extends gratitude to our collaborating partners, Food for the Poor, St. Francis Community Developers, New Amsterdam Prisons Club, Rotary Club of New Amsterdam, Guyana Police Force ‘B” Division and Little Rock Television Station (LRTVS CH10) and our many sponsors who helped to make this project a success.”

As a Rotary Club, the release continued, Georgetown Central continues to put “Service Above Self” by executing community service projects to improve lives and bring relief to vulnerable groups.