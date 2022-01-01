Latest update January 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2022 News
…helping to improve lives and bring relief to vulnerable groups
Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC), on Saturday, December 18, 2021, commenced its third annual Hampers for the Holidays Distribution Project geared to support and spread Christmas cheer to households within vulnerable communities, non-governmental groups and other less fortunate individuals.
According to a release shared by RCGC’s Public Image Chair, Lloyd David, this year, the project’s core was taken to the Ancient County of Berbice, specifically the town of New Amsterdam, where hundreds of underprivileged residents of Angoy’s Avenue and other communities benefited from the hampers. Other communities to benefit from the goodies will include Kimbia, Sophia, Leopold Street and Yarrowkabra. Hampers will also be provided to the GPHC Dialysis Centre for distribution to patients.
Seven thousand dollars’ worth of groceries filled each of this year’s hampers, which brought relief to many families and those in need this holiday season. Additionally, special hampers packed with supplies were shared to pregnant mothers and those with infants.
In keeping with tradition, RCGC continued to cater for senior citizens as it has been doing for more than two decades with its Care Packages for the Elderly Project. Residents of three (3) Homes – the Uncle Eddie’s Home, Archer’s Home and the Holy Family Home – were presented with special packages.
The release added, “The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central extends gratitude to our collaborating partners, Food for the Poor, St. Francis Community Developers, New Amsterdam Prisons Club, Rotary Club of New Amsterdam, Guyana Police Force ‘B” Division and Little Rock Television Station (LRTVS CH10) and our many sponsors who helped to make this project a success.”
As a Rotary Club, the release continued, Georgetown Central continues to put “Service Above Self” by executing community service projects to improve lives and bring relief to vulnerable groups.
Jan 01, 2022Kaieteur News – Team Daniels in collaboration with South Essequibo Cricket Committee and Anthony Adams and friends on Monday last hosted a prize giving ceremony for young male and female...
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is natural for every soul on Planet Earth to ask what a new year will bring to them and their country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]