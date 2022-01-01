Resilient Guyana survives another year of COVID-19

With over 39,000 cases, 1054 deaths…

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana as a nation was able to survive and enter the year 2021 with much hope and gratitude. But the past year was no walk in the park as the incidence of the dreaded disease escalated at an alarming rate.

It would be recalled, that the global pandemic was able to penetrate Guyana’s shores back in March 2020. At the time of writing this article the number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at 1,054. Out of that number 164 were recorded in 2020 while a whopping 888 were recorded last year.

The country’s first case and death in March 2020 was a 52-year-old woman who had travelled to Guyana from the United States of America. Health Ministry officials had classified that as an imported case.

Since then cases and deaths have been continually recorded across the country, with some regions being labelled as hot spots because of increasing cases.

Due to this, the former A Party For National Unity + Alliance For Change government in 2020 had ordered a lockdown, which saw a number of businesses, schools, and even some borders being closed.

But when the People’s Progressive Party Civic, took over the reins of government, lockdowns became a thing of the past, complete with relaxed curfew. In fact, it quickly became clear that the PPP/C government saw vaccination as the key to combating the virus and thus, shortly after assuming power, vaccines were procured in abundance allowing for a robust vaccination campaign to commence. As expected, frontline healthcare workers were eligible for the first tranche of the COVID-19 jabs.

Although the PPP/C government had pretty much given clearance for the country to return to some level of normalcy, there were, and continues to be, some guidelines that must be adhered to.

Some of the guidelines imposed over the months were the change in curfew hours. Businesses were only allowed to operate up to stipulated hours at night, and the public was only allowed entry into public entities once vaccinated or once a recent negative COVID-19 test result was provided. Added to this, to enter or leave the country, travellers have to be fully vaccinated while still having to show a negative PCR test to travel. Public places, such as stores, restaurant and churches were prevented from hosting capacity audience, with mask wearing, hygienic practices and social distancing being encouraged always.

Despite having all these measures in place to protect citizens against the virus and assurances that vaccination will help to reduce hospitalisation, local health authorities have continued to record cases and deaths of even the vaccinated. But of course there have been concerns as it relates to the deaths of the vaccinated since some within the health sector had made a business out of selling vaccination card to those who were opposed to taking the vaccine. However, several medical professionals have not been too perturbed by breakthrough cases, since this is not an impossible development.

According to an analysis done by Kaieteur News, out of the 1,054 deaths the majority were recorded in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). A breakdown of these deaths shows that the most populous region, Region Four, leads with 494 deaths to date while a total of 153 were recorded in Region Three, 104 in Region Six, 73 in Region 10, 57 in Region Five, 51 in Region One, 45 in Region Two, 44 in Region Seven, 23 in Region Nine and seven in Region Eight.

Of these deaths, males account for the majority with a total of 572 while the remainder, 480, are females. A total of 10 children, including three infants, are among this group of fatalities.

A significant development this past year was observed at the end of September. It was found that the number of deaths had surpassed 164, the total number of deaths the country had recorded for 2020. A total of 169 people passed away in September 2021. From the 169 deaths in September, 77 were men while 92 were women. Most of the deaths were also recorded in Region Four.

September, which was deemed as the deadliest COVID-19 month, was also declared the month with the most cases. Approximately 6,285 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in September. Out of that amount, 3,514 were females while 2,771 were males.

As of December 30, 2021, the Ministry had recorded a total of 39,395 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 20,809 are females and 18,586 are males.

Out of the confirmed cases, 18,391 were recorded in Region Four, 5,215 in Region Three, 3,762 in Region Six, 2,521 in Region Nine, 2,285 in Region 10, 1,816 in Region Seven, 1,702 in Region One, 1,587 in Region Two, 1,493 in Region Five, and 623 in Region Eight.

Of note too is the fact that a total of 37,595 people, who had contracted the virus, have fully recovered.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during numerous COVID-19 interviews, had mentioned that the majority of the country’s deaths were of people with underlying medical conditions and those who were unvaccinated. To this end, the Minister repeatedly encouraged citizen to get vaccinated.

To facilitate this, government was able to source COVID-19 vaccines for persons as young as 12 years old and older.

As we continue to face the challenges of the global crisis, we at Kaieteur News are encouraging you to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols. We also wish you a safe and prosperous New Year.