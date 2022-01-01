Police and Panthers to play in final

GFF-GNWFA Super 16

Kaieteur News – The finalists of the inaugural Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) Super 16 tournament has been decided following

two exciting matches on Thursday night at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora.Police FC made very light work of Fruta Conquerors with a 5-1 victory, while the Guyana Defence Force ladies couldn’t emulate their male counterparts in reaching the final, and lost 4-2 to GT Panthers.

The Guyana Police Force women dominated Fruta Conquerors from the first whistle and after the five goals had already been tucked behind their net, Conquerors

managed a stoppage time goal off the boot of Shamya Daniels. Meanwhile, Dennecia Prince netted a hat-trick for the winners with her goals coming in the 13th, 49th and 57th minutes.

Following Prince’s display, Martha Chance took the spotlight and added a brace in 81st and 89th minutes of the match.

GT Panthers were cruising after being 3-0 up against GDF in their semifinal clash, courtesy of goals from Feona Benjamin; who

scored the opener in the sixth minute and a brace from Annalisa Vincent in the 8th and 24th minutes, but two goals added by Neeshona Castello (50th) and Abeocie Haywood (71st) gave the army women some hope.However, Benjamin squashed all hopes for GDF women to reach the final when she completed her brace and doubled Panthers’ lead to 4-2 in the 81st minute.