NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing Coach

Kaieteur News – Lennox Daniels was announced yesterday (December 31) by the National Sports Commission (NSC) as the country’s new National Boxing Coach, according to Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle.

Daniels will replace Wincel Thomas, in a move that Ninvalle is hailing as a “step in the right direction for boxing in Guyana.”

“For the first time in a number of years, we can say that Guyana now has a functioning National Coach,” Ninvalle said.

According to Ninvalle, “Mr. Daniels brings decades of experience in the coaching field. As a matter of fact, he has coached most of the top fighters coming out of Guyana in the past two-to-three decades, including our Commonwealth Welterweight Championship, the late Andrew Murray.”

Daniels was also in charge of numerous of the country’s boxing teams that would’ve attended several high-profile games and tournaments, including the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain, that featured the likes of Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis and Dillon Carew.

“I can speak from the position of the NSC, to say we’re happy to have the service of Lennox Daniels. He will play a part in decentralizing the sport of boxing,” Ninvalle pointed out.

The Director of Sport, who also stands as president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), highlighted Daniels’ involvement as coach of 2018 Caribbean School Boys and Junior team.

“Before, we would not have had much communication with the boxing coach that Mr. Daniels has replaced, but we intend to make sure that our engagement with Mr. Daniels is something that will work and will have a meteoric rise of the development of boxing in Guyana.

“We want to thank the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, for reaching out to us, and it is my personal belief that it’s a great step for boxing and we will see much difference with him on board,” Ninvalle noted.

Meanwhile, Ninvalle said Daniels has already hit the ground running, and has taken charge of the Andrew Lewis gym, which is presently being rehabilitated.