Housing Ministry initiates $20B more in last-minute contracts

Jan 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB) office, a total of $20,195,976,170 in projects were opened for infrastructure development works for communities on the East Coast of Demerara and the East Bank of Demerara.
The procuring entity for these projects is the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
During the contract signing for the Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway project, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned that by December month end, tenders would be opened for infrastructural works in Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast to Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. During the year, the Housing Ministry had allocated a number of house lots in these communities
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority

Infrastructure development works – Great Diamond Block 5, East Bank Demerara for Lots 1 to 5.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

