Housing Ministry initiates $20B more in last-minute contracts

Latest update January 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB) office, a total of $20,195,976,170 in projects were opened for infrastructure development works for communities on the East Coast of Demerara and the East Bank of Demerara.
The procuring entity for these projects is the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
During the contract signing for the Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway project, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned that by December month end, tenders would be opened for infrastructural works in Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast to Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. During the year, the Housing Ministry had allocated a number of house lots in these communities
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority
Infrastructure development works – Great Diamond Block 5, East Bank Demerara for Lots 1 to 5.
Jan 01, 2022Kaieteur News – Team Daniels in collaboration with South Essequibo Cricket Committee and Anthony Adams and friends on Monday last hosted a prize giving ceremony for young male and female...
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is natural for every soul on Planet Earth to ask what a new year will bring to them and their country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]