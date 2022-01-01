Happy New Year!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is a New Year! 2022 is upon us.

Is a time of suspended belief and even make-belief. We does suddenly feel brand New at de start of de New Year. Even if yuh gat on de same old clothes, yuh does feel as if yuh fresh and new.

People does greet one another fuh de New Year. But if yuh mind bad and yuh bowling bad card, is just an insincere greeting.

Some does sweep out dem house pun Old Year’s Day. Dis is symbolic of ridding de old and ushering in de new. But dust is dust and is to dust we gan all return.

De New Year does offer opportunity fuh new beginnings. But if yuh nah change yuh old ways, how yuh can have a fresh start. Sweeping away de dust is just window-dressing, unless de change begin in yuh heart.

Dem politicans nah gat change ah heart. De politics of dis country rotten. And some politicians does pretend dat things change but is de same old dutty politics wah playing out.

Change does sometimes be a charade, a smokescreen for a return to de old. And boy! How we love to return to de past. Some ah dem politicians deh in de present but living in de past. We now bringing street lawlessness into de National Assembly. De new leadership proving worse dan de old.

De past year had too many deaths, too much crime, too plenty accidents and too much deaths by accidents. If we can change dat it can mek de New Year feel dat it is a real change.

But nah try fuh change we leaders. Dem stuck in dem old ways and nah gan change!

Talk half and be safe for de sake of change!