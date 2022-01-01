Latest update January 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Happy New Year!

Jan 01, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is a New Year! 2022 is upon us.
Is a time of suspended belief and even make-belief. We does suddenly feel brand New at de start of de New Year. Even if yuh gat on de same old clothes, yuh does feel as if yuh fresh and new.
People does greet one another fuh de New Year. But if yuh mind bad and yuh bowling bad card, is just an insincere greeting.
Some does sweep out dem house pun Old Year’s Day. Dis is symbolic of ridding de old and ushering in de new. But dust is dust and is to dust we gan all return.
De New Year does offer opportunity fuh new beginnings. But if yuh nah change yuh old ways, how yuh can have a fresh start. Sweeping away de dust is just window-dressing, unless de change begin in yuh heart.
Dem politicans nah gat change ah heart. De politics of dis country rotten. And some politicians does pretend dat things change but is de same old dutty politics wah playing out.
Change does sometimes be a charade, a smokescreen for a return to de old. And boy! How we love to return to de past. Some ah dem politicians deh in de present but living in de past. We now bringing street lawlessness into de National Assembly. De new leadership proving worse dan de old.
De past year had too many deaths, too much crime, too plenty accidents and too much deaths by accidents. If we can change dat it can mek de New Year feel dat it is a real change.
But nah try fuh change we leaders. Dem stuck in dem old ways and nah gan change!
Talk half and be safe for de sake of change!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South E’bo

Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South...

Jan 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – Team Daniels in collaboration with South Essequibo Cricket Committee and Anthony Adams and friends on Monday last hosted a prize giving ceremony for young male and female...
Read More
Police and Panthers to play in final

Police and Panthers to play in final

Jan 01, 2022

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing Coach

NSC names Lennox Daniels as new National Boxing...

Jan 01, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Quarter finals)

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Quarter...

Jan 01, 2022

GDF & Western Tigers looking to entertain fans

GDF & Western Tigers looking to entertain...

Jan 01, 2022

GCB ups tempo for CWI Regional 4 Day readiness

GCB ups tempo for CWI Regional 4 Day readiness

Dec 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • THE MACE

    Kaieteur News – The range of nonsense that is peddled in Guyana and which is believed by many is truly astonishing.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]