GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Quarter finals)

Gold is Money & Sparta Boss advance to Tuesday’s semis

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money and Sparta Boss joined Leopold Street and Bent Street in Tuesday’s semi-finals of Guyana Football Federation and Kashif and Shanghai’s inaugural 5-a-side Futsal tournament after registering victories on Thursday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Watched by another large and noisy crowd which saw 21 goals being scored in two matches as Sparta Bosses mauled Berbice All-Stars and Gold is Money defeated North East.

After a couple of exhibition games were played, the tournament began in earnest.

Stephen Alfred scored four goals, while Sheldon Shepherd, Nicholas McArthur, Eusi Phillips and Curtez Kellman netted one each for Sparta Boss who crushed Berbice All Starts 8-1 with Nigel Caesar scoring the consolation goal for the Berbicians.

In the Second game, a helmet-trick from Randolph Wagner and goals from Jamal Pedro, Cecil Johnaton, Joel Yap and Marcus Wilson, spearheaded Gold is Money to an emphatic 8-4 win against North East whose goal scorers were Jamal Cozier (2), Daniel Ross and Lindy Gardner.

In a game in which both keepers made some outstanding saves, Nigel Caesar scored the opening goal after burly Custodian Devon Charles had parried a full blooded shot from close range to give Berbice All Stars the opening goal in a game which turned out to be a nightmare on Homestretch Avenue for the New Amsterdam team.

It was 1-1 when a deflection of Shepherd registered the equaliser for Sparta Boss, while Tierre Phillips, who saved a penalty and had some great saves, was beaten four more times in the first half as the Berbicians were constantly under pressure from the rampant Sparta Boss.

Eusi Phillips and Alfred beat Phillips with quality shots before Phillips scored from the penalty spot to make it 5-1 at half time.

Despite good work by Phillips, McArthur registered the first goal in the second half to make it 6-1 as Sparta Boss continued to out play the Region six unit.

A spirited fight back, but the desperate Berbice team could not penetrate the burly Charles who was like a wall between the uprights.

Poor defence resulted in the skilful Alfred scoring Sparta Boss seventh and eighth goals to compound the Berbicians misery as he beat a frustrated Phillips, whose good work prevented a score-line of far more goals for the dominant Sparta Boss.

In the second game, Gold is Money battled North East, Gold is Money had the first shot on goal but it was saved as both teams played attacking football and fired several shots on target.

A left-footer from dreadlocked Jamal Pedro passed the Keeper like a bullet and Gold is Money were up 1-nil in the eleventh minute of the contest.

But Ross found the back of the net to level the scores and North East, who beat Venezuelan side, Vengy 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 5-5 score-line at the end of overtime in arguably the most exciting contest in the tournament so far, were looking threatening.

Wagner scored twice in the space of two minutes and the fans in the stands roared its approval with the score reading Gold is Money 3, North East 1 at the interval.

In the second half, Wilson was the first the score to give his team a 4-1 lead as both teams upped the tempo.

Cozier scored for North East to reduce the lead to 4-2; Wagner would add two more goals to his two from the first half, while Johnaton, Wilson and Yap would score one each in the second half.

Gardner’s one and Cozier’s brace for North East would mean that eight second half Goals were scored.

No games will be played today with semi-final action set for Tuesday and grand final scheduled for Saturday January 8, 2022.