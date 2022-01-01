Fires that created unprecedented havoc in 2021

By Tassia Dickenson

Kaieteur News – The capability of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was pushed to its limit during the course of the past year with a number of fires, including one that destroyed 80 percent of a key law enforcement facility, the Brickdam Police Station.

In addition to the destruction of some state buildings, there were commercial buildings and private residences as well that suffered similarly, leaving behind, in some cases, fatalities and several persons homeless.

OPR AND DPP OFFICES

On November 20, a fire, which started at the Guyana Police Force (GPF’s) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) Eve Leary, Georgetown, completely gutted that building before destroying sections of the facility that accommodates the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In an article headlined, Fire razes OPR, DPP offices, published by this newspaper, it was revealed that the fire which started around 15:00hrs quickly moved through the old wooden structures.

Police officers were seen removing massive amounts of files from the DPP’s office, as firefighters, who arrived at the scene about 45 minutes after the blaze started, tried desperately to save the building. They were only successful in putting it out around 17:00hrs. This was after several persons, including Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, and staffers of the Chambers arrived at the scene and employed efforts to save the documents.

By the time this publication arrived, five fire tenders were already at the scene. This publication was informed that ahead of the fire tenders’ arrival, police ranks were seen throwing files out of the windows of the upper flat of the DPP’s office into the compound. The files, this publication understands, contained information on police cases and serious matters, which are before the courts.

By the time the flames were quelled, 98 percent of the legal documents were reportedly saved. The DPP Communications Officer, Liz Rahaman, revealed that she was alerted of the fire by members of the media. “When we rushed down here, the fire was raging from the western [end] which houses the police offices in this compound. Luckily, the fire department [turned up] and we are so grateful for them that they were able to contain the fire…,” she added.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn while speaking to members of the media, acknowledged that the losses could have been “tremendous” since local law enforcement has a legacy of operating via “a paper based system”.

When asked about the fire service’s response, Minister Benn said, “I am not happy.” This was owing to his belief that the firefighters could have done more to salvage the OPR building. The Minister had also noted that alternative measures would have been put in place to house those who were residing at the police barracks, which was also destroyed.

“Well, of course, it puts the operations in disarray. Also, the operations of the DPP Chambers is in disarray…the files and documents have to be taken somewhere to be sorted and put in a condition so they can be accessed properly,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner (ag), Nigel Hoppie said he believes that the Eve Leary fire started in the barracks; the area that houses ranks who stay at the police headquarters.

Commissioner Hoppie told reporters that the fire started at the “western-most” part of the building in the compound. He further noted that the documents from the DPP’s office were removed to protect them from the fire or water damage.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who was also at the scene, told media operatives that an investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire.

Benn speculated that arson was the cause of the fire but, to date, reports suggest that investigations are ongoing.

BRICKDAM POLICE STATION

More than one month earlier, on October 2, 2021, a devastating fire destroyed the Brickdam Police Station and another business place close by on Hadfield Street. Apart from the rubbles left behind, the fire destroyed vehicles, office equipment and records.

Within a matter of days, a prisoner, Clarence Greene, of Lot 2292 Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown, who had been arrested for armed robbery and was being held in the station’s lockups, confessed to authorities that he started the fire.

According to police, the man claimed that he “grew frustrated” after being detained for several hours and so he decided to set fire to the building.

Police had noted that the fire began around 11:06hrs in the upper part of an eastern building and spread to several other buildings in the compound.

At the scene, Kaieteur News was told that the building in which the fire began is situated close to the lock-ups. An officer who was there at the time recalled seeing thick smoke emanating from that part of the police station.

An alarm was raised and contact was made with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Within minutes, Kaieteur News was told that the flames began to spread. All prisoners from the lock-ups and occupants of the building were all safely evacuated from the building as they awaited the arrival of the GFS.

When Kaieteur News arrived, it was a scene of total chaos as ranks stationed there tried to save documents. Others were seen fetching out weapons, ammunition and office equipment.

One rank had even fainted as others rushed to save vehicles in the compound. Ranks recalled that one man whose Toyota Raum was parked in the compound ran in to save it. They recalled hearing the man pleading with fire fighters to assist him.

“He told them ‘Please wet meh vehicle nuh, suh I could bring it out’”.

The blaze was too much, and ranks recalled that as he ran into the compound to save the vehicle, they were forced to pull him back. He was left with no other choice but to watch as the fire damaged his vehicle.

A rank who was lucky to save his car said it was the first time in his life that he had run so fast. He recalled that when he entered his car it was not starting and he began to panic. Luckily, he said, it eventually started and he was able to drive it out of the compound.

According to information released by the GPF, a few police vehicles were slightly damaged, while a number of privately owned ones that were detained in relation to matters under investigation have been destroyed or damaged.

Commissioner of Police (ag.), Nigel Hoppie, told reporters at the scene that ranks were able to save some of the records and some equipment, along with weapons and ammunitions.

Many ranks were seen breaking the walls and fences in order to fetch out whatever they can. Some were also seen throwing out riot shields, documents and other office equipment, including monitors, keyboards and other parts of computer systems. They were even successful in moving out a generator from the burning building. Some ranks reportedly received minor injuries while trying to save records and equipment.

Those injuries were minor cuts and bruises received to their hands and faces and were attended to and dressed by paramedics who were on standby at the scene with ambulances.

Paramedics were also seen attending to firefighters who were exhausted from the exercise and the heat of the blaze.

The fire lasted hours and was eventually extinguished by fire fighters around 14:00hrs.

All of the buildings in the compound were completely destroyed with the exception of the lock-ups, the impact base and the barracks. Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, who braved the heat to inspect the damage, told reporters that the fire is a major set-back for the force.

Former Home Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee had also expressed, in a Facebook post, that he is deeply saddened by the destruction by fire of the station. He said that it is another building designed by Cesar Castellani that went up in flames.

“This is probably the most serious damage done to an important and strategic asset of the GPF in recent history,” Rohee stated.

He added too that many records of firearm licences, court documents, files belonging to the CID, narcotics, and Traffic departments relative to Police ‘A’ Division might have been lost in the fire. There were other government ministers who visited the scene to inspect the damage.

The force has since stated that, while investigations into the fire are ongoing, efforts are being made to relocate the affected offices and ranks. In the meantime, temporary police offices have been established at the St. Stanislaus College to deal with reports and other police related matters.

Meanwhile, Minister Benn has since announced that Brickdam Police Station will be rebuilt as an 11-storey modern building.

SHARON’S MALL

On the evening of April 28, 2021, the lives of many entrepreneurs and business owners were affected after fire gutted the Sharon’s Mall, which is situated at the junction of King and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown. The inferno, as it was previously reported, swept through the four-storey building as persons were still in the process of escaping. The fire fighters at the scene however,

tried to control the inferno but were futile in their efforts. This resulted in the destruction of the mall which attracted a large crowd, many of whom were disappointed in the efforts of the fire fighters.

Based on a Kaieteur News report, fire fighters had a difficult time controlling the fire which quickly swept through the two top floors of the Mall which rents space to lawyers and other business owners.

It was reported that a small fire was first detected and persons who were still in the building were quickly evacuated.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene sometime after 18:00hrs, a number of fire fighters and police officers were already there and had started to cordon off the area. At that time, only clouds of black smoke were visible outside of the building.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, who arrived at the scene shortly after the fire started told reporters, “When I got here, it appeared as though they had it under control. But what appears to be happening is, as it’s a concrete and steel building with drop ceilings the fire is moving slowly…making it difficult because the fire is burning beneath the floor and the drop ceilings.”

“It’s difficult but they are working at it. Obviously we have to look at the construction of the building and fundamental issues,” the Minister further stated.

As such, the Minister went on to note that in the future, persons who would like to construct buildings higher than two floors, must have a fire alarm system, a sprinkler system and a rising main in place.

FIVE BUILDINGS DESTROYED HOURS APART

The day before Valentine’s Day last year, fire fighters had their work cut out for them as they were tasked with attending to multiple fires that destroyed five homes across Region Four.

This resulted in a total of 35 persons being left homeless. The first, according to Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, began around 04:09hrs at Lot 20 19th Street, Dazzle Housing Scheme, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD). A relatively large two-storey concrete house, owned by Claudia and James Osbourne, caught on fire, which was reportedly caused by a lit mosquito coil.

A few hours later, while fire fighters were wrapping up their work there, they were summoned to tend to another blaze, which erupted at Lot 20B Shell Road, Kitty, which razed two, two-storey wooden and concrete houses.

Videos which were seen by this media house showed firefighters battling the raging flames, as the occupants burst into tears upon seeing their homes being burnt completely to the ground. The blaze, according to Edoo, was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit, which had sparked and ignited combustible materials within one of the houses.

Convinced that their day’s work was completed, fire fighters were called upon yet again. Around 11:45hrs, another fire erupted at the Lot 75 Costello Housing Scheme, along Cemetery Road. Kaieteur News learnt that the fire began in an apartment building then spread to another building close by, which housed a restaurant. The occupants from the apartment building, 24 in total including six children, managed to escape.

Edoo confirmed that those buildings were also completely destroyed and because of the severity of the blaze, two other buildings were partially scorched. This fire, Edoo said, was also electrical in nature.

BURNT TO DEATH

Unable to escape, 77-year-old Angold Thompson and 26-year-old Krystle Chung both lost their lives tragically in fires that destroyed their homes, leaving their respective families in a great state of grief. According to reports, Thompson met his demise on October 31, last after rushing back into his blazing home to retrieve some of his family’s belongings. Before this, he had managed to save

his wife and grandchildren from the fire but got trapped in the building and sadly lost his life.

Chung on the other hand was trapped in her room screaming for help as the fire spread through her entire home in January of last year. She sadly lost her life. According to an eyewitness, before the firefighters arrived at the scene of the Chung family’s Little Diamond home, there were loud cries for help coming from Krystle’s bedroom. “Her father and some men tried to rescue her but the fire kept spreading and they had to back off…at that point. They couldn’t do anything to save her, the way the fire went blazing,” the eye witness added.

After the firefighters were notified that a woman was trapped in the front bedroom in the top flat of the two-storey home, the men aimed their hoses at the bedroom area to control the fire.

However, that was not enough. After some time, the screams of the young woman were no longer heard. At that point, Chung’s relatives and other persons gathered under a neighbour’s house. As Chung’s mother watched on in tears, her relatives tried to console her. The burnt body of the young woman was later removed in an unidentifiable state.