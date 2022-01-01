Latest update January 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Demerara Bank Limited impacts communities through year of meaningful activities

Jan 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – As challenging as 2021 was, it was also inspiring for the employees of Demerara Bank Limited, who, in keeping with the Bank’s corporate social responsibility, witnessed the meaningful impact of their acts of kindness that were imparted to a number of entities and communities across the country.

One of DBL’s representatives presenting gifts to children during the recently passed Christmas season

In December 2021, the Bank’s CSR activities included lighting and beautifying the avenue between Lamaha and New Market Streets, Georgetown; donations to the Mahaica’s Children’s Home and Cheshire Home on the East Coast of Demerara and the Bal Nivas Children’s Home in Berbice.
The Mahaica Children’s Home and the Bal Nivas Children’s Home both provide shelter for children who come from abusive households or were otherwise displaced, while the Cheshire Home provides specialised care for adults suffering with physical disabilities.
These activities were complemented by hamper distributions to impoverished families in the Corriverton area and a Toy Drive, at its Essequibo branch, which benefitted 40 children with Kids Savings Accounts.
According to a representative, Corporate Social Responsibility is deeply engraved in the culture of Demerara Bank Limited and the Bank will continue to respond to new calls for support, particularly in the area of health, education and community development.
The Bank, in its statement, expressed its deepest appreciation to its customers and employees for their patronage and continued support over the last year, and extended best wishes to all Guyanese for a prosperous new year.

 

