Old Year’s Night is a good time fuh stay home

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Today is Old Year’s Day and dat mean dat plenty people gan be preparing fuh greet de New Year. Some people like fuh go to Church and some people does go to Church and den party later. But dem boys seh dat party get ban because ah de COVID but yuh can still go to Church.

De best way to spend de Old Year’s Night is fuh stay home and cook yuh pot of cook-up. Mek sure it gat plenty obstacles, just like de year it gan soon pass. And eat yuh belly full and tek a good drink. And den before daybreak go and ketch yuh bed.

But dem boys know dat it gat some people who does be itching fuh guh pon de road.

It mek dem boys remember de time, a couple ah years ago, when a guy walk in a bar on Old Year’s Night. He order a drink.

As midnight approach he raise he glass in a toast, “Let’s all begin dis year standing beside the person who mek de past year worth living.” De poor bartender was nearly crushed to death.

Try keep off de road tonight because some people does lose de sense of direction fuh de New Year. One time, one old lady call she husband while he driving home. She tell he how she see pon television how deh gat a car going de wrong way pon de same highway he using. “Please be careful!” she tell he.

“It’s not just one car, dear,” he answered, “There’s hundreds of them!!!”

Talk half and leff half.