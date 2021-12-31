Latest update December 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Oil companies, sub-contractors now mandated to ensure transfer of skills, knowledge and technology to Guyanese

Dec 31, 2021 News

Local Content Bill 2021 Series Pt. 10…

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – With the Local Content Bill 2021 poised to receive the assent of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, oil companies and sub-contractors will soon be mandated to work with the government’s Local Content Secretariat on the development and implementation of strategies that transfer knowledge, skills and technology to Guyanese.

The Bill specifically states that the Secretariat shall develop and implement strategies to promote local capacity development to bridge any knowledge and skills gap in the petroleum sector.
It goes on to state that the Secretariat shall liaise with the academic sector, relevant Ministries, Government Agencies and any other relevant stakeholder in the review and reform of the local training curricula, equipment, and facilities to ensure, as applicable, the objectives of this Act are met.
Additionally, a Contractor, Sub-Contractor or Licensee is mandated to support and facilitate local capacity development in accordance with the strategies identified by the Secretariat.

