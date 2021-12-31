Man in custody for shooting pensioner

Latest update December 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner of 72 Miles Potaro Road, Bartica, Region Seven, was on Christmas night shot by an intoxicated man who has since been arrested.
Injured is Agnes Peters, an 80-year-old.
Based on information released by police, at around 21:00hrs on the day in question, the victim’s husband observed that the suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, was consuming alcohol.
However, approximately 10 minutes after the victim and her husband retired to their camp, they heard three loud explosions. It was soon realised that the sounds were that of gunshots and Peters was shot to her right shoulder.
The duo quickly sought refuge away from their camp. According to reports too, the Toshao, Jermin Welcome, reportedly apprehended the suspect and confiscated the gun.
The couple was then taken to the Bartica Hospital where the woman was admitted in a stable condition.
The 44-year-old suspect was placed in custody while the weapon, a 20-gauge single barrel shotgun, was lodged.
Investigations are ongoing.
