Housing Ministry initiates $4.4B in last-minute contracts

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB’)s office on Wednesday opened some $4,471,460,900 in projects for infrastructural works for communities in Regions Two and Three.

The procuring entity for these projects is the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Water which is headed by Minister Collin Croal. The communities scheduled for infrastructure works, when these contracts are awarded, are St. Joseph, Buxton, Charity and Onderneeming in Region Two and Meten-Meer-Zorg, Leonora, De Kindren, De William and Edinburg in Region Three.

At the contract signing for the Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway project, Croal, the Housing and Water Minister, mentioned that before the year ends, tenders would be opened for infrastructure works in Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast to Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. During the year, the Housing Ministry had allocated a number of house lots in these communities.

“On the 29th and 30th of this month, we will have the opening of tenders for a number of upcoming infrastructure works that are planned for areas where we have allocated this year and those will form part of the budgetary programme for 2022, for which the national budget is expected to be presented,” the Minister said.

He added that after these projects would have opened, the evaluators involved in evaluating the bids would only be given a week and a half to complete the process. “They have a week and a half to complete hundreds of evaluations in time for our presentation, so that will tell you the amount of work they have coming up,” he had mentioned.

Below are the communities and their bids:

Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority

Infrastructure development works in St. Joseph, Buxton and Charity for Lots 1 to 5