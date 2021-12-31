8 win big in Silvie’s Christmas promotion

Kaieteur News – Commencing on November 1, last, where customers of Silvie’s Industrial Solutions/Silvie’s General Store, were afforded the opportunity to win prizes for their Christmas promotion, eight persons have since been presented with their first, second and third prizes, in addition to consolation prizes.

Customers, with every $10,000 spent, were afforded the opportunity to fill out a coupon and and drop it in the rotisserie for a chance to win.

The 1st prize – a 2600 PSI Pressure Washer, the 2nd prize – a 3000W Generator and 3rd prize – 6 gal. rigid vacuum.

In addition to the grand prizes, five customers also won consolation prizes.

The drawing which took place on Christmas Eve was hosted by Marketing Coordinator, Naresa Nabby and Human Resources Supervisor, Achasha Harte, along with Guyana’s very own well-known comedian, “Chine-Man”.

The drawing was also aired via the store’s Facebook page @Silvie’s Industrial Solutions.

The winners of the first, second and third prizes were Adelia Jonas, Jacob Henry and John Beresford respectively, while consolation prizes went to, Qeona Browne, Trevelyn Wilson, L. Khemraj, Desmon, Marcie Grimes, Dexter Leeway, Fitzroy Leacock and Shellon Massiah.