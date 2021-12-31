8 win big in Silvie’s Christmas promotion

Latest update December 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Commencing on November 1, last, where customers of Silvie’s Industrial Solutions/Silvie’s General Store, were afforded the opportunity to win prizes for their Christmas promotion, eight persons have since been presented with their first, second and third prizes, in addition to consolation prizes.
Customers, with every $10,000 spent, were afforded the opportunity to fill out a coupon and and drop it in the rotisserie for a chance to win.
The 1st prize – a 2600 PSI Pressure Washer, the 2nd prize – a 3000W Generator and 3rd prize – 6 gal. rigid vacuum.
In addition to the grand prizes, five customers also won consolation prizes.
The drawing which took place on Christmas Eve was hosted by Marketing Coordinator, Naresa Nabby and Human Resources Supervisor, Achasha Harte, along with Guyana’s very own well-known comedian, “Chine-Man”.
The drawing was also aired via the store’s Facebook page @Silvie’s Industrial Solutions.
The winners of the first, second and third prizes were Adelia Jonas, Jacob Henry and John Beresford respectively, while consolation prizes went to, Qeona Browne, Trevelyn Wilson, L. Khemraj, Desmon, Marcie Grimes, Dexter Leeway, Fitzroy Leacock and Shellon Massiah.
Dec 31, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in keeping with its promise to play national matches within the three counties, as against the centralized location of Demerara, has scheduled two...
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – All columnists look back as the year moves into history on its last day. I will do just that. For now,... more
Kaieteur News – What occurred in the National Assembly on Wednesday should come as no surprise. This column has long... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]