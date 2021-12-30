Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman who was allegedly chopped to head by ex-boyfriend, charged for wounding him

Dec 30, 2021 News

Shamika Greene

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old woman who was allegedly chopped to her head by her ex-boyfriend was on Wednesday charged for wounding him.Shamika Greene appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse where the matter was called. She pleaded not guilty and was subsequently placed on $25,000 bail.
Greene along with her current boyfriend, Vikta Rhodes were both charged for the wounding of her ex-boyfriend Hansel Elgin and both were placed on bail for the mentioned amount. The matter was adjourned until January 25, 2022.
Kaieteur News after contacting Commander of Division Four ‘B’, Mahendra Siwnarine, learnt that Elgin’s matter was read but he was not present, due to him being on remand currently for another matter. The commander noted that the police will require an order to take him out of prison on the date of which the matter was adjourned in order for him to plea.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. sponsors Best Goalie prizes for Women and Men Super 16 Tourneys

Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. sponsors Best Goalie prizes for...

Dec 30, 2021

Kaieteur News – Still a young and fledgling entity, the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. has still seen it as part of their responsibility to encourage and motivate goalkeepers aiming to be...
Read More
Underdog prevail in tense Trophy Stall Boxing Day dominoes final in Wakenaam

Underdog prevail in tense Trophy Stall Boxing Day...

Dec 30, 2021

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Q/Finals)

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Q/Finals)

Dec 30, 2021

GCOS highlight raffle results and review of the past year

GCOS highlight raffle results and review of the...

Dec 30, 2021

Nexgen Global recognises media personnel

Nexgen Global recognises media personnel

Dec 30, 2021

IKO Karate Academy of Guyana second grading examinations

IKO Karate Academy of Guyana second grading...

Dec 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]