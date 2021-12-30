Woman who was allegedly chopped to head by ex-boyfriend, charged for wounding him

Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old woman who was allegedly chopped to her head by her ex-boyfriend was on Wednesday charged for wounding him.Shamika Greene appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse where the matter was called. She pleaded not guilty and was subsequently placed on $25,000 bail.
Greene along with her current boyfriend, Vikta Rhodes were both charged for the wounding of her ex-boyfriend Hansel Elgin and both were placed on bail for the mentioned amount. The matter was adjourned until January 25, 2022.
Kaieteur News after contacting Commander of Division Four ‘B’, Mahendra Siwnarine, learnt that Elgin’s matter was read but he was not present, due to him being on remand currently for another matter. The commander noted that the police will require an order to take him out of prison on the date of which the matter was adjourned in order for him to plea.
