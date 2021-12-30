Wanted bulletin issued for Albouystown murder suspect

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect who they believe is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man executed on Christmas Eve night in Albouystown.

Wanted for the murder of Deon Charles is 18-year-old Ezekiel Hawker aka Alpha. His last known address is Lot 246 Fortshaw Street, Queenstown Georgetown. Charles was reportedly seen standing on the southern side of the street around 23:50hrs Christmas Eve night, when a white ‘Axio’ motorcar came from the eastern direction and stop in front of him. It was reported to the police, that two men exited the car and approached Charles, after which a loud explosion, suspected to be that of a gunshot was heard.

Police revealed that the young man fell to the ground and the two men re-entered the car and made good their escape.

A wounded Charles was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The dead man’s body was examined and a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of his head. His body was removed and taken to the mortuary. Police noted that efforts made to locate the suspects have so far proven futile. Nevertheless, investigations continue. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ezekiel Hawker is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.