Underdog prevail in tense Trophy Stall Boxing Day dominoes final in Wakenaam

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Underdog emerged champions of the annual Trophy Stall Boxing Day dominoes tournament which was contested on Monday at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam.

In a closely contested final, Underdog took an early lead with 17 games while V Net scored 11 and All star nine. Underdog climbed to 28 games in the second sitting while V Net mounted their way to 26 and Allstar ventured to 24.

Underdog made 17 games in the third round to maintain their lead while V Net chalked 13 games to remain in second position and All star managed 11, taking their tally to 35.

Underdog continued to hold on to their lead as they made seven games to take their overall games to 53 in the fourth round while All star jumped into second spot after making 13 games and V Net scored eight games to be on 47.

Underdog and V net were both tied on 61 games after the fifth and penultimate round while All star were on 58.

In the sixth and decisive round, Underdog marked 15 games to survive a stern test from All star which made 14 and V Net 10.

Underdog tallied 76 games, All star 74 and V Net 71. Alex Chung, Krishendat Hansraj and James Ramnarine top scored for the winners with 14 games each, Anand Dhanayshure scored 13 while Ganesh Ram Narine and Amit Ramnarine made 11 each. Raj Narine Singh scored 17 for All star, Vijay Persaud and Khemraj Surujpaul made 13 each while Heera Sukhram marked 12 and Mohamed Kalam 11.

Mohamed Sheriffudeen made the maximum 18 games for V Net, Anil Ramrattan 15, Akbar Ali 13 and Roy Persaud 10.

Underdog and V Net were tied in the semifinals on 70 games each while Hustlers made 68. Amit Ramnarine and Ganesh Ram Narine scored 14 games apiece for Underdog while James Ramnarine scored 13 and Dhanayshure 12.

Akbar Ali led the scoring for V Net with 17 games, while Mohamed Zafrul and Roy Persaud made 12 each and Ramrattan 11.

Ano Kumar scored 12, Vickram Ramnarine 10, Shafdar Ali nine and Nazeer Mohamed eight for Hustlers. Underdog drew the bye to the semi finals.

In the first round, Allstars marked 82 games, beating V Net with 81 and Hustlers 72, thereby qualifying for the final.

Vijay Persaud made 17 games, Sukhram 16, Raj Narine Singh 14, Kalam 12 while Tom Singh and Surujpaul scored 11 each for All Stars.

Ramrattan chalked 17 games, Roy Persaud 15, Khalid Zaman 14, Mohamed Zafrul 13, Sheriffudeen 12 and Buddy Lokram 10.

Fidel Birbal and Kumar scored 15 each for Hustlers, Shafdar Ali contributed 14 and Lloyd Dazzell 12.

Underdog pocketed a trophy and $15,000, All star a trophy and $6,000, while Sheriffudeen was voted the MVP.

Organiser Nazeer Mohamed expressed gratitude to Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall and thanked the teams.