Nexgen Global recognises media personnel

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s major media houses and top operatives were present at the annual Nexgen Global Media Appreciation Event (not held in 2020 due to covid-19) where the media is celebrated for their efforts and dedication throughout the year.

Emmerson Campbell (5-time men’s physique champion), Clifton Ross and Zaheer Mohamed (sports writers) helped to organize and host the event for their fellow media operatives. The inaugural Nexgen Media awards was held in 2018 with a focus on sports media but the event has grown to include other media personalities including radio, television and on-line personalities who are also recognised for their commitment.

Campbell said, “This means a lot to see how much we are appreciated by the top companies in the country and we are grateful to Aleem and the team for everything they have done.” Ross echoed those sentiments adding, “We look forward to another grand event in 2022.”

The golf-themed evening (decor by Party Castle, Michelle, Nikita, Philip and Steve) started with guests walking the green carpet with velvet ropes, treated to wine, hors d’oeurves, and music before being served an international menu for dinner, Italian pastas, Parmesan Chicken, Spanish Rice, Moroccan Beef topped off with Mexican flan for dessert.

All of the attendees received a token of appreciation that was provided by the following major companies who joined to support this year’s event:

Maraiko Bay Resorts (home of the largest investment outside of the oil and gas industry in Guyana); Toolsie Persaud Ltd (largest hardware supplier); DDL(largest producer of rum); Assuria General (fastest growing Insurance company); GuySuCo (largest employer outside of government); the Italian Gourmet (only authentic Italian foods and wines supplier); GuyConStruct; Royal Chicken (major supplier of quality chicken); AR Printery (leading print services in the country); Party Castle (largest supplier of confectionery and supplies) and Super Graphics (provider of services nationwide) who understand and appreciate the dedication of the members of the media.

COO of Maraiko Bay, Rudy Ramalingum, expressed his support, “These are the people who are responsible for keeping our nation informed and aware of all newsworthy activities and we all felt it was important that they know that their efforts are appreciated.”

Mayor of Linden Waneeka Arrindell, Former Director General of the Tourism Authority Donald St. Clair, Bishop Guy Griffith, Mayo Robertson along with heads of major businesses such as Bank of Baroda, Maraiko Bay Resorts, GuyConstruct, GuySuco, Royal Chicken, Super Graphics, Ramchand Auto, Party Castle, AR Printery, Jai’s Engineering and Demerara Bank joined in congratulating the media operatives for an outstanding year of hard work.

President of Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain stated that this was the first of many more events that would be put on at the fabulous Nexgen Golf Academy Woolford Avenue venue, adding that it was the most elegant and best kept secret in the country – but not any longer. “We have every intention of making this location with its gorgeous sports and garden setting, the number one retreat in the heart of the city.”