Mentally-ill man drives away with businessman’s car

Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man who suffers from a mental illness was arrested after he reportedly stole a $1.9M car from Salick Sohan, a 42-year-old businessman, who resides at Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
During an investigation, it was revealed by police that at around 15:00hrs on Tuesday, Sohan parked his Toyota Spacio in his yard, leaving the keys in the ignition, before he went upstairs into his home. However, shortly afterwards, Sohan returned downstairs just to discover that his car was missing.
He subsequently contacted the police. Acting on information received, investigators went to Vergenoegen, West Coast Demerara, (WCD), where the vehicle was recovered. The vehicle was parked in front of a home at McWatt Street, Vergenoegen. Contact was then made with a man who was lying in a hammock in the said yard. The man immediately admitted to taking the car. He was told of the allegation, cautioned, and taken into custody.
Investigators stated that the suspect is a patient at Dr. Bhiro Harry’s clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The victim later arrived on the scene and identified the vehicle which was handed over to him. The vehicle had minor damage to the front left side bumper and fender.
