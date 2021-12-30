Infrastructural works for ECD, Linden & Reg. 9 to cost $1.5B- Engineer estimates

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Wednesday, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, a total of $1,580,900,718 in engineer’s estimates were opened for infrastructure development works for communities on the East Coast of Demerara, Cummings Lodge, Regions Nine and Ten.

The procuring entity for these projects was the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA). At the contracting signing for the Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway project, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned that by December month end, tenders would be opened for infrastructural works in Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast to Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. During the year, the Housing Ministry had allocated a number of house lots in these communities.

“On the 29th and 30th of this month, we will have the opening of tenders for a number of upcoming infrastructure works that are planned for areas where we have allocated this year and those will form part of the budgetary programme for 2022, for which the national budget is expected to be presented,” the Minister said.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority

Infrastructure development works for Cummings Lodge.

